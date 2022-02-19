I Tried The Effortless Hair Trend Taking Over London Salons & TikTok

There’s no doubt we’ve been spoilt for choice when it comes to hair trends recently. We’ve had braided ponytails, knotless braids and the ‘octopus‘ haircut (a modern day, ultra wearable take on the retro shag style) all competing for the top spot, with Y2K the main theme for most styles. Even old favourites like microlink extensions (currently taking TikTok by storm thanks to how natural they look) and the silk press have made a comeback. In other words, it’s never been easier to switch things up.

As we head into spring, London’s hairstylists continue to predict all manner of Instagram-worthy looks, including ‘hair frosting‘ and bob haircuts to suit everyone. But it’s protective hairstyles which are reigning supreme and one in particular has caught the attention of celebrity hair experts, TikTokers and YouTubers everywhere.

Enter: the V-part wig.

What is the V-part wig?

The V-part wig is very similar to its salon-popular counterpart, the U-part wig, where the tracks of the weave are sewn onto a wig cap with an opening. This is left bare for your natural hair (known as leave-out) to peek through. As you might have guessed from the name, the opening presents as a V shape so only a small amount of leave-out is necessary, unlike other wig types like the U-part or lace front. What stylists and YouTubers love about the V-part wig is that it allows your natural parting and hairline to take centre stage. Since there is hardly any leave-out, less styling is needed, so you don’t have to stress too much about blending your natural hair in with the wig.

“Listen! This might be a game-changer for those of us who cannot get the hang of lace fronts,” wrote one convert on Twitter. On TikTok, beauty lovers are flooding the comments sections underneath V-part wig tutorials. “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote one user underneath TikToker @brittanyrose‘s viral video, seen by 1.7 million people. Another said: “This is talking my low maintenance lingo 😭❗️❗️”

@britttanyrose Was not expecting that… @Megalook_hair #fyp #foryou #hairgrowth #wig ♬ original sound – Brittany Rose

What are the benefits of a V-part wig and how is it different from other wig styles?

If you’re tired of frontals and closures, the V-part wig might be the next best thing for you. Instead of requiring glue, the wig has clips and combs which secure it easily to your natural hair. That’s right: you can finally put down the got2b spray. You’ll get the same versatility as something like a full wig and it comes in a range of hair types and textures. It also offers the same kind of realistic look as the U-part wig – this is because you’re encouraged to blend the wig with your natural hairline or parting.

Celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin champions the V-part wig over the very popular U-part and says it’s all down to simplicity. “The V-part wig sits more naturally on the hairline and is easier to install,” she says. “It’s also less time-intensive and is much quicker to put on and take off every day.” If you aren’t keen on leaving your hair out, YouTube’s hair enthusiasts have got your back. Wynne Jean’s online tutorial is one of many which shows how the V-part wig can be clipped onto cornrows with no leave-out. The root of the wig can even be teased to hide the start of the tracks.

An alternative method praised by YouTuber Kie RaShon consists of using a crochet hook to pull strands of the wig through your natural hair. This hides the tracks and results in a natural-looking parting with absolutely no leave-out. The wig mostly comes in a middle parting but you can shift where this sits depending on personal preference. YouTuber Chev B recently went viral for her trick whereby she stretched the V-part to create a half up, half down look, keeping the length and volume. The possibilities are endless.

Everyone’s talking about the V-part as it’s very gentle on the hair and scalp, too. Stylist Tamika Gibson (aka @thehairdiagram on Instagram) recently went viral for shining a light on the damaging effect of excessively using hairsprays as wig adhesive, not to mention rubbing alcohol, which is often used to remove wig glue. This can be harmful to the skin around the hairline so the glueless aspect of the V-part wig is great for those with sensitive skin. It’s also a good shout for wig wearers planning on giving their hairline a break from the products needed to secure or remove a frontal or closure.

How does the V-part wig look IRL?

The V-part wig is installed just like any other wig. To prepare your hair, you can braid it down into cornrows or pull it back into a small bun. Wearing a wig cap to protect your hair is optional. The wig can also be sewn down to ensure a secure fit if you’re looking for long-term wear.

Intrigued by the hype all over social media, I decided to buy a V-part wig for myself. Heading to Beautyforever, I picked up the Jerry Curl Balayage Highlight Wig, $120.04 (approximately £88), which is 18 inches long and has a density of about 150%. This or 180% is best if you like a fuller, thicker look. My wig arrived in five days and the hair was delivered with a beauty package consisting of hair clips, a silk scarf and wig caps.

Straight out of the box, the balayage seemed blocky and the colour was far too brassy for my liking but the great thing about the V-part wig is that it can be personalised. I used Garnier Nutrisse Natural Dark Brown Hair Dye, £6.49, to balance out the colour, followed by Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Blonde D+++ Bleach Maximum Lightener Permanent Hair Dye, £6.49, to add lighter highlights. I completed the makeover with Elvive Colour Protect Purple Shampoo, £5.50, to get rid of any persistent hints of orange. It was quite a tricky and laborious process but I’m in love with the colour.

I shaped the hair using the scrunching method with Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse, £3.99. I expected the curls to be slightly tired due to the colour processing but unlike cheaper curly wigs I’ve coloured in the past, this wig withstood both bleach and developer, and the curls remained intact.

Next up was the parting. This is where the installation method differs from other wigs. There are clips around the perimeter of the parting, which can be secured to your hair. I tried the three different methods I found on YouTube and eventually decided on a small piece of leave-out to cover the start of the wig. The popular crochet method (looping wig strands through natural hair with a crochet needle or similar tool) is just as effective and great if you’d like to wear the wig long-term. It’s important to do this carefully and efficiently to ensure an easy take-down. Since I plan on taking the wig off regularly, I decided this wasn’t the method for me. The even simpler technique of having no leave-out and simply teasing the root looked bulky and lent my hair the ‘wiggy’ effect that I’m ultimately trying to avoid. That said, it could be a quick and easy style for a night out.

When styling and blending any natural hair leave-out, I try to avoid heat as much as possible. To prepare, I pulled my hair into a bun and allowed it to stretch for the whole day. I then rather messily cornrowed my hair and made sure my braids were thick enough to hold the clips and combs of the wig. On my remaining leave-out, I used Ampro Shine ‘n’ Jam Shea Edges Control Gel, £3.69, to train my curls to match the wig — et voilà! As is customary for most wigs, there are combs that grip the wig to your hair along the sides and at the back, plus an adjustable strap. To cut a long story short, this wig isn’t going anywhere.

Where can I get a V-part wig in the UK?

The V-part wig has only recently started to gain traction but I’d recommend checking your local Pak Cosmetics. AliExpress features a plethora of V-part wigs and is known for keeping up with the latest trends. Reputable brands Nadula and Beautyforever have amassed plenty of positive reviews from YouTubers and TikTokers, too. Though V-part wigs are still fairly new, there’s a handful of styles to get stuck into: body wave, kinky straight, silky straight and curly are popular, as well as styles like water waves and jerry curls.

How long does the V-part wig last?

Like many human hair wigs, proper treatment (and caring for the hair as you would your own) is the best way to increase the longevity of this wig and keep the hair looking good as new. Since there is no lace on the V-part wig, it isn’t as delicate as others and maintenance is pretty simple, depending on the hair type and texture.

If you’ve opted for a straight or body wave wig, I’d recommend brushing the hair daily to avoid knots and using an oil or conditioning spray to keep it healthy. I chose a curly look, in which case it’s best to grab a detangling brush and a moisturiser or leave-in conditioner to keep the curls luscious and tangle-free. Try Creme of Nature Argan Oil Strength & Shine Leave-In, £3.99. I also rate Aunt Jackie’s Knot On My Watch Instant Detangling Therapy, £4.99, and Camille Rose Coconut Water Style Setter Hydrating Crème Deluxe, £11.99. The glueless aspect of the V-part wig is what makes it most desirable but the pulling from the clips and combs can take its toll on your hair. As with any style, fitting in breaks is a must to keep your natural hair nourished, healthy and breakage-free. Lorraine concurs: “Make sure you go to a reputable salon for regular hair treatments in order to look after your own, natural hair.”

Overall, I love how natural and realistic the V-part wig looks on me. It blends perfectly but it’s also a simple, easy style to do in the comfort of your own home. It’s my new go-to for spring and beyond.

