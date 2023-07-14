I tried Delia Smith’s deep-fried jam sandwich and it is... glorious

Hattie Garlick tucks into a deep fried jam sandwich and Delia Smith's Yellows Bar & Grill at Norwich City Football Club - Tony Buckingham

First, she taught us how to perfect the boiled egg. Now, the nation’s favourite cook has elevated (if you can call it that) another tea-time staple. Delia Smith’s secret to making the ultimate jam sandwich? Deep fry it.

As of this month, Yellows Bar & Grill at Norwich City Football Club where Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones are joint majority shareholders, has a new dish on its menu. At £5, Eric’s Deep-Fried Jam Sandwich – which originated in a modest-looking chippie called Eric’s, situated in the Norfolk market town of Holt – is the cheapest of the restaurant’s pudding options, making it comparatively cost-of-living-crisis friendly. At 807 calories, however, it is not necessarily boosting the battle against obesity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

White bread (“it’s 100 per cent got to be the sliced white sort that’s already slightly sweet,” says its inventor Eric Snaith, owner of the fish and chip shop where Smith first tried the dish) is spread with “really good quality strawberry jam” (though should you wish to smarten it up for special occasions, Snaith suggests swapping in fruit compote). The sandwich is then buttered on the outside (definitely not the inside, mark you).

'It looks very much like a fractionally flattened jam doughnut', says Garlick - Tony Buckingham

Its crusts are removed with a circular cutter, before its sides are carefully pinched closed (as you would with ravioli). The whole confection is then chilled and covered in a sweet batter (a secret recipe, but resolutely not the beer batter used by Eric’s for their fried fish) and finally frozen.

When and only when someone places an order, it goes straight into the deep fat fryer, where it remains submerged for a minute and a half on each side, before resting for a few seconds in the air and rolling in caster sugar, ready to be served on retro, greaseproof paper.

Inside the kitchens at Yellows, I watch chef Jamie Brace lower an anaemic looking pale disk into bubbling oil. When his slotted spoon raises it, it has puffed up – Phoenix-like – into something golden and glistening. The reception from diners has been very positive so far, he says. Having tried it, he is now a fan too.

The proof, of course, is in the pudding, which is ferried from the kitchen to my table. It looks very much like a fractionally flattened jam doughnut. I take a knife and fork to it (this is a smart restaurant, after all) and raise it to my mouth.

There is a crunch as I pierce the golden surface, a crackle from the snowy dusting of caster sugar, then my teeth sink into something cloudy before a hot, silky jam erupts like a volcano in my mouth. The texture is close to that of a doughnut, just a little denser. The strawberry cuts, just, through the sweetness of sugar. And for those concerned about table manners, it is perfectly possible to eat without dribbling jam down your dress. It is, in fact, glorious.

It’s not the first time deep-fried dining has hit the headlines. Nigella Lawson submerged a battered Bounty bar in a vat of bubbling oil for her 1999 show Nigella Bites, declaring the result “very delicious.” The following year, Scottish chef Ross Kendall narrowly avoided a riot when he included a deep-fried Mars Bars on the menu of his Paris restaurant Le Chipper.

As for Snaith, whose three eponymous fish and chip restaurants are holy sites of foodie pilgrimage if, like me, you live in Norfolk, his sandwich has been on the menu “for about five years now,” he says. “We’re always trying to dream up interesting new deserts, and we were interested in the idea that the Scouts have always fried jam sandwiches over the fire.”

Story continues

His twist on this school-boy treat recalls the trend of doughnut-hybrids that proliferated half a decade ago (see the croissant-donut ‘cronut’ or the doughnut-muffin ‘duffin’). Snaith himself, however, describes it as “more like a ravioli”.

What made his jam sandwich stand out for the legendary television host and cookbook writer? Snaith thinks it is a perfect pairing with football: “you need a little bit of sugar to get you through the drama of the match.” Smith herself tells me that “it sounded so unlikely, yet was sensational and quite different from anything else.”

Wiping the sugar from my lips I can confirm they’re both right. Jam sandwiches will never be the same again.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.