I tried Daily Harvest’s new veggie ‘bakes’ — and I think I’ve found a new winter kitchen staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it’s cold and snowy or freezing rain outside, the last thing I feel like doing is going out for dinner. I don’t want to go out to a restaurant; I don’t want to go to the grocery store — I just want good, wholesome food ASAP. But instead of ordering takeout, I recently tried Daily Harvest’s new plant-based Harvest Bakes and let me just say, I’ll be placing another order.

If you’re not familiar, Daily Harvest is a healthy meal delivery service that doesn’t require any cooking — just heat up or blend. All foods are gluten-free, plant-based and made with whole ingredients. It not only tastes good, but it’s also good for you. Some of its products include smoothies, soups, harvest bowls, flatbreads, oat bowls, lattes, ice cream and more.

In The Know staff favorites include the Cold Brew and Cacao Smoothie, Cauliflower and Leek Stew, the Cacao Nib and Vanilla Bites (they taste like cookie dough!) and the Tomatillo and Pepper Flatbread made with a sweet potato crust. Now, add the Harvest Bakes to that list!

Credit: Daily Harvest

The Harvest Bakes are essentially ready-to-bake casseroles. They come in an oven-safe container and you can eat them as a meal for yourself or as a side dish to share with someone else. The Bakes are rich in whole veggies, grains and legumes, so they’re just as filling as they are delicious, too. Simply put them in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 22 to 27 minutes.

The Harvest Bakes come in four different varieties: Squash & Wild Rice Gratin, Gigante Bean & Artichoke Olio, Chickpea & Coconut Curry and Cremini & Smoked Paprika Ropa Vieja.

So far, my favorite is the Gigante Bean & Artichoke Olio, because it legit tastes like spinach and artichoke dip. It packs in gigante beans, asparagus, artichokes, cauliflower, basil and a little nutritional yeast.

Gigante beans (a Greek cuisine staple) are like butter beans in that they’re mild in taste, but have a meaty texture that holds its shape while baking. In other words, you’re not left with a bunch of mush after baking. I enjoyed the Gigante Bean & Artichoke Olio as a side with baked fish. However, you could totally eat it on its own with a side of crispy bread or a fresh baguette.

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to eat more vegetables, Daily Harvest is a good bet. It’s especially great especially if you need help in the kitchen or are always on the go. You can choose a box of nine, 14 or 24 items priced between $5.99 and $11.99 each. The Harvest Bakes are the most expensive at $11.99, but they’re really intended to serve more than one person.

You can choose to receive a box weekly or the largest one monthly. And, if you want $25 off your first box of any size, you can use code ITK25 at checkout.

The post I tried Daily Harvest’s new veggie ‘bakes’ — and I think I’ve found a new winter kitchen staple appeared first on In The Know.

