We Tried the Creamy Lemonade Recipe Trending on TikTok-and We Have a Few Thoughts

Some TikTok food trends are suspect at best-think tabletop nachos and Cheetos treats. But creamy lemonade, the latest TikTok trick, seems destined to be something you'll want to mix up again and again.

The premise? Skip the simple syrup or sugar for sweetening your lemonade, and stir in sweetened condensed milk instead. The result is a sweet, creamy drink that's a little more like a piña colada in texture, but with a tang of lemon instead of the pineapple.

How to make creamy lemonade

The recipe for creamy lemonade is pretty simple. Here's what you need:

6 lemons (to juice)

5 cups of water

1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

Stir together the lemon juice and water, then add in the sweetened condensed milk. (Despite my concerns about adding a milk product to lemon, this didn't curdle!)

I found that a wooden spoon didn't quite get the condensed milk to incorporate, but a whisk did the job and gave the creamy lemonade an even creamier, airy texture.

Creamy lemonade recipe tips

While the original recipe is good, there are plenty of ways you can get creative and add your own spin to the creamy lemonade. Some people have suggested using limes in lieu of lemons, or adding whole fruit or juices-I'd love it with some strawberries, raspberries, cherries, or mango nectar added in.

Note: We also added in a shot of rum, and it made for a very delicious summer cocktail. Next time, we might try blending it with equal parts ice or frozen berries to make a super-easy frozen smoothie (or a frozen cocktail, with a touch of rum). After all, like the best TikTok recipes, the fun is making creamy lemonade your own.