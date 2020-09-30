We tried Amazon’s best-selling ‘Lululemon dupe’ leggings on 3 different body types

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite the great fashion debate, leggings ARE pants. Whether you solely wear them to the gym, put them on to run quick errands or have figured out a way to style them up for the office, leggings will forever be an essential part of our wardrobes.

Nowadays, there is an influx of brands hitting the market. From $10 to $300, the wide range of leggings is actually more complex than you think. Ultimately, though, it comes down to fabrication and fit.

So, after a pair of Amazon leggings (known as the “Lulu dupes”) went totally viral on TikTok, I had to investigate. Thousands of different users have posted videos comparing the affordable yoga pants to Lululemon, which have racked up over 4.5 million views — and I needed to know why.

The leggings in question are by the brand called Colorfulkoala. With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7 star-rating on Amazon, these yoga pants have been dubbed the most underrated dupe for Lululemon leggings. Crafted from a buttery, soft-stretch fabric, these high-waisted leggings offer unrestricted movement and a seamless waistband for ultra comfort.

Available in 18 different colors with sizes ranging from extra small to extra large and costing only $25, compared to the typical Lululemon retail price of $98, our editors decided to put these leggings to the test and see what all of the hype is about. Ahead, check out real reviews from our commerce team at In The Know. Spoiler alert: “These definitely feel comparable, if not better, than my more expensive leggings.”

Brittaney Trent, Height: 5′9,’ Wearing size : S

Credit: In The Know / Brittaney Trent

On the fit: “It’s very rare for a pair of leggings (or pants in general) to be long enough for my legs, so the fact that these are a little bit short of ankle-length on me is totally fine! I think the sizing is spot on and fits me perfectly.”

On the fabrication: “The fabric feels a bit more on the thicker side so I probably wouldn’t wear these running outside in 90-degree weather, but you can tell it’s made of great quality. Plus, it’s not see-through, so no worries when you’re bending over or doing squats. I love having a seamless high-waistband when wearing leggings, and this pair is perfectly comfortable. It doesn’t slide down while exercising (like other brands do). And I can’t forget about the pockets! It has pockets on both sides that are secure enough to hold my iPhone, keys and chapstick while running.”

Would you recommend? “I would definitely recommend these leggings to a friend — in fact, my mom just ordered a pair! They’re definitely worth it, not just because of the cheap price but the overall quality as well.”

Katie Dupree, Height: 5’2,’ Wearing size : XL

Credit: In The Know/ Katie Dupree