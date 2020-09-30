We tried Amazon’s best-selling ‘Lululemon dupe’ leggings on 3 different body types

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Despite the great fashion debate, leggings ARE pants. Whether you solely wear them to the gym, put them on to run quick errands or have figured out a way to style them up for the office, leggings will forever be an essential part of our wardrobes.
Nowadays, there is an influx of brands hitting the market. From $10 to $300, the wide range of leggings is actually more complex than you think. Ultimately, though, it comes down to fabrication and fit.
So, after a pair of Amazon leggings (known as the “Lulu dupes”) went totally viral on TikTok, I had to investigate. Thousands of different users have posted videos comparing the affordable yoga pants to Lululemon, which have racked up over 4.5 million views — and I needed to know why.
The leggings in question are by the brand called Colorfulkoala. With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7 star-rating on Amazon, these yoga pants have been dubbed the most underrated dupe for Lululemon leggings. Crafted from a buttery, soft-stretch fabric, these high-waisted leggings offer unrestricted movement and a seamless waistband for ultra comfort.
Available in 18 different colors with sizes ranging from extra small to extra large and costing only $25, compared to the typical Lululemon retail price of $98, our editors decided to put these leggings to the test and see what all of the hype is about. Ahead, check out real reviews from our commerce team at In The Know. Spoiler alert: “These definitely feel comparable, if not better, than my more expensive leggings.”
Brittaney Trent, Height: 5′9,’ Wearing size : S
On the fit: “It’s very rare for a pair of leggings (or pants in general) to be long enough for my legs, so the fact that these are a little bit short of ankle-length on me is totally fine! I think the sizing is spot on and fits me perfectly.”
On the fabrication: “The fabric feels a bit more on the thicker side so I probably wouldn’t wear these running outside in 90-degree weather, but you can tell it’s made of great quality. Plus, it’s not see-through, so no worries when you’re bending over or doing squats. I love having a seamless high-waistband when wearing leggings, and this pair is perfectly comfortable. It doesn’t slide down while exercising (like other brands do). And I can’t forget about the pockets! It has pockets on both sides that are secure enough to hold my iPhone, keys and chapstick while running.”
Would you recommend? “I would definitely recommend these leggings to a friend — in fact, my mom just ordered a pair! They’re definitely worth it, not just because of the cheap price but the overall quality as well.”
Katie Dupree, Height: 5’2,’ Wearing size : XL
On the fit: “The material really holds you in, but stretches with your movements, which I love. These leggings fit me almost perfectly length-wise, bunching a little at the ankles, but not much. That’s incredible for someone who is 5’2” and a size 16. Usually my ankles are swimming in extra fabric. I like the high-waisted rise, which is what I usually go for in leggings, but did have problems keeping the waistband from rolling down.”
“I got a size XL in the leggings, which is the highest size available. As a size 16, they fit me — but I don’t think they’d work for someone any larger than me. The size of the average woman in the U.S. is generally agreed to be a size 16 or 18, meaning these leggings likely wouldn’t work for a large chunk of the population.”
On the fabrication: “These definitely feel comparable, if not better, than my more expensive leggings — Lululemon leggings included. They are a thick, breathable material, meaning they are not see-through but you aren’t sweating in them. Plus, when the guy I am dating complimented them, I was able to use the iconic line, ‘Thanks! They have pockets!’ Spoiler: I really liked the pockets.”
“I did have a little trouble with the waistband as a curvy girl. Because these hit me right at the smallest part of my waist, they have a tendency to roll down. I have this problem with a lot of ‘seamless’ waistband leggings, especially those that are high-waisted. I also wish the double seam down the side was single, just because I like my leggings to be a little sleeker. But the double seam makes housing pockets possible so I will accept the trade-off. “
Would you recommend? “I would definitely recommend these leggings to a friend, given all the considerations. Though I think the size range could be better and the waistband rolling down is annoying, they are surprisingly high-quality and look really nice. They outperform my Lululemon leggings, with virtually no piling so far and a more secure fit.”
Laura Galvan, Height: 5′1,’ Wearing size : XS
On the fit: “Because of my height (or lack there of) I always gravitate towards a high-waisted silhouette. I cannot remember the last time I wore low-rise bottoms in any kind of pant, especially when it comes to leggings. The high-rise offers great torso coverage and lengthens my short legs.
On the fabrication: “These leggings are proof that you don’t have to spend upwards of $100 to get high-quality workout attire. The spandex and polyester blend really is buttery soft and I love the opaque hue. The fabric is definitely thick so if you are looking for a lightweight summer option, then these probably aren’t for you. However, even though they are thick, the material still feels breathable. “
Would you recommend? “I could not recommend them enough, especially because you can’t do better for the price. Just like Brittaney, my mom purchased a pair for herself and my sister! Perhaps my favorite part about these leggings (besides the epic pocket) is the seamless tag. I have major textile issues and always end up cutting irritating fabric labels out of all my clothing, so the fact that I didn’t have to with these leggings is a big win in my book.”
Shop: Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants, $25
