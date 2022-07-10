I Tried Aldi’s New Designer Skin & Makeup ‘Dupes’ — Here’s My Verdict

Jacqueline Kilikita
·6 min read

When Aldi’s beauty brand Lacura burst onto the scene a few years ago, it caused quite the stir. Launching with a concealer, which looked suspiciously like YSL’s Touche Éclat and a glycolic acid facial toner reminiscent of Pixi’s cult Glow Tonic, the products flew off the supermarket shelves, and arguably, became just as popular as their designer counterparts.

In the years that followed, Aldi lifted the lid on a handful of impressive beauty buys, from blush and bronzer, to a wealth of skincare serums combining all of our favourite ingredients, like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. We tried them all.

Fast forward to this summer and Aldi has unveiled yet another buzzy beauty drop consisting of moisturiser, translucent setting powder, a CC cream and another concealer. Though the products launch in store on the 28th of July, some beauty influencers have already got their hands on them — and they’ve already gone TikTok viral.

@georgiabaigrie Brand new Aldi Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury & Benefit makeup dupes!!🤩💄 #aldi #aldidupes #dupealert #dupes #bobbibrown #charlottetilbury #benefit #makeup #makeupdupes #beauty #hair #uk #cheaptok #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #trending #skincare #affordablemakeup ♬ Afraid To Feel – LF SYSTEM

Before I get into my review, a caveat: at R29, we know that some beauty lovers are wary of ‘dupes‘ for a number of reasons, one being that they are seen to pass off the work of other beauty brands as their own. On the other hand, the cheaper price tags make certain beauty products accessible to those who may not be able to afford them otherwise. With bills and costs skyrocketing, it’s important not to judge where people choose to spend their money.

With that in mind, Aldi’s skincare and makeup ‘dupes’ are being touted as the next best purse-friendly thing to a handful of cult buys we all know and love. First up: the Lacura Vitamin Primer, £5.99. TikTokers have pointed out physical similarities between this priming moisturiser and Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £46.50, a moisturiser and primer in one. The ingredients vary, but Aldi’s enlists a handful of close components like parkii (shea) butter and cyclopentasiloxane (a type of silicone used in skincare to lend a smoothing effect on skin). They both smell alike, too, with a fresh citrus scent.

@charlottehyatt Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base dupe from ALDI 🤯 #bobbibrown #dupe #makeupdupe #ukmua ♬ Massive – Drake

I have oily, acne-prone skin, and though this was twice as thick as the moisturisers I’m used to, I really enjoyed it. Like the Vitamin Enriched Face Base, Aldi’s buttery texture melted into my skin so easily (I only needed a pea-sized amount) and it gave me a matte finish, which I wasn’t expecting thanks to the shea butter. If you’re an R29 regular, you’ll know that I never use eye cream, as I’m not convinced it really works. Instead, I take my moisturiser and SPF up to my eye area to smooth away dry patches and to temporarily plump out fine lines. This moisturiser-primer hybrid nailed the brief. My skin appeared even in texture, so much so, I didn’t really want to put any makeup over the top of it.

One thing about this moisturising primer is that it contains fragrance, which can irritate sensitive skin. Mine is borderline, and thankfully, I didn’t notice a tingle. If your skin is very reactive, you might want to try something more simple, like Beauty Bay’s Thirst Class Rich Moisturiser With Oatmeal & Oat Lipid, £7.50, or Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré Nourishing Moisturiser, £13.

Next up: the Lacura Flawless Coverage CC Cream, £3.99. Disappointingly, this only comes in six shades, which made finding mine quite difficult. I used number 4, which was a tad too dark for me, but actually, the perfect colour with fake tan. When not tanned, my true shade is number 2 for reference.

I don’t like applying makeup with my fingers for fear of it collecting underneath my nails, so I applied this with a brush, instead. Granted, it glided on seamlessly, and the coverage was brilliant. So much so, I ditched my concealer. But throughout the day, I noticed that it became slightly patchy on my cheeks. I think this was my fault, as I only used one pump. The next time I tried it, I realised I needed at least two more squeezes for fuller coverage. Lo and behold, my skin gleamed in all the right places, and felt nourished and moisturised. Another thing I liked is that it didn’t noticeably oxidise throughout the day or turn a dubious shade of tangerine. It smells nice, too, but if you’re not a fan of fragrance, you might want to re-think this.

Surprisingly, this product contains SPF50, though the packaging doesn’t shout about it. In terms of staying power, IT Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50, £32.50, is a little better and feels a lot more hydrating on the skin. Still, for £3.99, Aldi’s version is a great alternative if you’re running low on makeup and need to pick up something else quickly on your weekly shop.

The penultimate product I got my hands on was the Lacura Radiant Concealer, £3.99. With its square tube and black lid, it looks a lot like NARS’ Radiant Creamy Concealer, £25, but the shade range is nowhere near as extensive. With dimethicone (a smoothing silicone) and glycerin (a moisturising ingredient also found in skincare) this product is so thick and creamy. It lends really excellent coverage and blanketed my dark circles and a couple of angry red spots very well, but the shade range is a little off. As the day went on, I noticed that the product had darkened on my skin, so I’d suggest opting for a shade lighter than you think you need. Would I use this again? Yes, mixed with a little moisturiser to sheer it out slightly, as it’s really thick.

Lastly, I tried the Lacura Flawless Veil Translucent Powder, £4.99. Again TikTokers are comparing the product to Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, £34. Aldi’s doesn’t contain any talc. In fact, the ingredients list is markedly smaller than Laura Mercier’s version, with just seven of them. I learned the hard way that you only need a touch of this powder for your entire face — a little goes a very long way. It mattifies greasy areas instantly without looking cakey (as it’s so, ultra-fine) or feeling dry. I’d recommend using a small, flat powder brush like the Morphe M536 Under Eye Bullet Brush, £10, to powder certain areas strategically, such as your nose and chin, rather than fluffing the product all over. A little dewiness is a good thing.

Aldi’s new collection also boasts a Microfilling Brow Pen, £2.99, and a Clear Brow Gel, £2.99. But if TikTok is anything to go by, it’s the moisturising primer which has won the hearts of beauty obsessives everywhere — and I agree. The new Lacura collection is available in store from the 28th of July, but there’s no denying it’ll be very popular. Just like previous beauty drops, it’s likely the products will be listed online on that date, too, but you’ll have to be quick.

Happy shopping.

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I've Found The Worst Summer Makeup Hack

The Beauty Habits Which Could Be Ruining Your Eyes

This Viral Serum Made My Skin Look The Best Ever

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.