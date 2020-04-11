I Tried 5 At-Home Gel Nail Kits & There Was One Clear Winner

In response to the coronavirus crisis, government guidance has resulted in the closure of all non-essential businesses, which includes the hundreds of nail salons dotted around the UK.



Of course, grown-out gel nails may be the least of your worries right now but there's no denying the uplifting power of a beauty routine when times are hard, especially a fresh new set.



If you've successfully removed your month-old gels without causing much damage to your nails, you might be hunting around for an easy DIY gel nail kit to tide you over until you can book a professional appointment. But with countless kits on the market, from beginner to pro and everything in between, which ones are really worth your money?



Ahead, I put five popular gel nail kits to the test. Here's how each one fared.

Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

At first glance, this gel nail kit doesn't look like much. Each box boasts one single polish (no top coat, base coat or nail prep solution) and the lamp allows room for one finger at a time. That said, it was brilliant.



The opaque polish covered my nails in one coat and the lamp took just 30 seconds to cure each nail, making it a seamless experience. I was incredibly impressed by how shiny and lustrous my nails looked; the finished result was on par with professional gels.



My nails lasted for a full five days (no chips, cracks or dullness) before one nail slipped clean off in the shower on the sixth morning. Still, this kit is a great quick fix. I'll be stocking up on different shades from Lookfantastic in future.



Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit, $, available at Amazon











Red Carpet Manicure Gel Polish Starter Kit

This may be a starter kit but it makes you feel like a pro. Inside, you'll find a UV lamp which fits all fingers and thumbs, a nail prep lotion, pre-gel solution, top coat, base coat, nail polish, cuticle oil and tools for removal.



This requires patience, as you have to cure each and every coat for the recommended amount of time. Don't worry if your nails feel slightly tacky in between curing; this is normal until the top coat is applied. I tried a light nail polish colour (Creme de la Creme) and like most nude pinks, the first coat was a bit streaky. The second totally transformed my nails, though, and they looked seriously professional.



Take care not to be slapdash with the top coat. I managed to get some on my thumb but when I picked it off after it had cured, half of my gel colour came off with it and I had to start again. They lasted for three days before I noticed a teeny tiny chip – but I did have the mammoth task of moving the house around. The great thing about this kit is that you could very easily patch it up. I got mine from Lookfantastic but due to popular demand, it's currently sold out. You can snap it up directly on the RCM website.



Red Carpet Manicure Gel Polish Starter Kit, $, available at Red Carpet Manicure











ORLY Gel FX Starter Kit

This felt like the most professional kit, from the polish shades and precise brush to the salon-esque lamp. I opted for this neon orange hue, which was so intensely pigmented that one coat would have done just fine. But for extra staying power, I went with two. They lasted well but the finished result remained soft for quite a while, even though I read the instructions and cured them well. As a result, I scuffed them pretty quickly – try and resist the urge to pick!



What I would suggest is skipping the post-gel solution. According to the label, one swipe is meant to lend gel nails extra shine, but it made mine quite matte. Anyway, the polish is incredibly glossy without it.



Orly Gel FX Starter Kit, $, available at Amazon







SensatioNail Gel Polish Starter Kit

If you like how bright and intense gel nails are compared to regular polish, which can often appear dull after a few days, you'll love this kit. The red shade is especially bright.



While the lamp cures nails in 30 seconds, polish application takes a little longer than other kits. Not only does the brush seem to be shorter but the polish is thicker, so you need to go over the nail a few times to make sure the whole surface area is covered.



After a couple of days, one nail chipped at the tip. I'd suggest pulling the polish over the edges, like manicurists do to prolong the staying power.



SensatioNail Scarlet Red Gel Starter Kit, $, available at Argos











Red Carpet Manicure Professional LED Kit

Like the beginner kit, the nail polish (Creme de la Creme again) looks great after two coats but this lamp cured my nails much faster. My only gripe is that it is too small to fit the entire hand and if you don't want to scuff your thumbs, you'll have to cure them separately.



Even though the products are the same as the beginner kit, such as the top coat, base coat and nail prep, my nails seemed to have much more staying power this time around. If you have a habit of peeling or picking off your gels, I can confirm that it's quite difficult to do so with these. They stay on very well.



Red Carpet Manicure Professional LED Kit, $, available at LookFantastic







SensatioNail “Pink Chiffon” Gel Nail Polish 8-Piece Starter Kit

The Rating: 4.4/5 stars on Target.com



The Details: If you know your go-to polish color and just need a simple, no-frills system, this one's for you. Each SensatioNail kit comes with a single color, plus a top and base coat, curing lamp, and tools (file, buffer, and lint-removing wipes). It's under $30 and, if you follow the instructions, a fresh set can be yours in under 15 minutes.





SensatioNail SensatioNail "Pink Chiffon" Gel Nail Polish 8-Piece Starter Kit, $, available at Target









Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit

The Rating: 4.6/5 stars on UrbanOutfitters.com



The Details: Besides being praised for its ease by UO reviewers, this rose gold kit is a cute addition to any vanity. It comes with a full-sized lamp that cures four fingers at once, buffing tools, and two polish shades ( peachy pink and deep red).



Le Mini Macaron Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit, $, available at Urban Outfitters







Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Kit

The Rating: 4.4/5 stars and a 93% recommendation rate on Ulta.com





The Details: The proof is in the glossy, long-lasting results you'll get from this complete system. It comes with everything you need to create a solid foundation, from prepping liquid to a base coat, plus a dark red gel color. All of the items are clearly labeled and easy to use, so you may never see the walls of your neighborhood nail salon again.









Red Carpet Manicure Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Kit, $, available at Ulta















Zoya Nails Gelie-Cure Foundation Pro Kit Travel LED Light



The Rating: A perfect 5 stars on Zoya.com and a 2019 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award



The Details: Unlike most gel systems, this one works to reverse the damage done to your nails while keeping them shiny. How? It includes a rescue serum and a reparative base coat that strengthens damaged tips. The clear Naked Gelie coat creates a crystal-clear base that you can wear on its own or layer with your choice of polish. You'll also find nail files, cuticle pushers, lint-removing wipes, and a curing lamp.



Zoya Gelie-Cure Foundation Pro Kit Travel LED Light, $, available at Zoya









Gelish Mini Soak Off Professional Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

The Rating: 4/5 stars on Amazon.com



The Details: Besides coming with five polish colors and a lamp that cures your color in less than 30 seconds, this gel kit comes in clutch for the person on the go. The lamp is compact and easy to pack, so your kit can travel with you.



gelish Gelish Mini Soak Off Professional Gel Nail Polish Start, $, available at Amazon







