Prairies heat continues Sunday, a major cooldown arrives next week

It’s going to be another hot one on Sunday across much of the Prairies, but relief is on the way. An approaching low-pressure system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures through the early part of next week. Temperatures will grow chilly enough in Alberta that snow is possible on some peaks west of Calgary. More on what to expect over the next few days, below.

SUNDAY: REMAINING HOT, GUSTY WINDS SPREAD OVER ALBERTA

The same ridge that brought extreme heat to British Columbia last week will continue to slide east over the Prairies for the next couple of days. Sunday will be the last day of widespread heat, with highs in the low- to mid-30s common from southern Alberta through southern Manitoba.

pr temps sunday

Heat warnings will remain widespread across the Prairies on Sunday.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly for the high heat and to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," says Environment Canada in the warning.

pr sunday winds

A centre of low pressure moving through the northern Prairies will drag a cold front across Alberta beginning on Sunday evening. Blustery winds are likely behind the front, potentially gusting to 80 km/h or stronger up toward Grande Prairie.

THE WEEK AHEAD: A TEMPERATURE DIVIDE SETS UP ON THE PRAIRIES

The front will continue pushing across the Prairies on Monday and Tuesday, setting up a temperature divide between the west and the east.

Story continues

pr front monday

Communities behind the front can expect seasonal to below-seasonal temperatures to start the workweek. Towns ahead of the front will remain under the influence of the ridge of high pressure as it slides east, with highs remaining in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

pr temps tuesday

Tuesday will see the most dramatic temperature difference between the west and the east, with a daytime high of just 10°C in Calgary compared to a toasty high of 33°C over in Winnipeg.

Temperatures will grow so cold in southern Alberta that the highest peaks of the Rockies could see snow on Tuesday morning.

There's also the potential for significant relief from the drought conditions next week, as some meaningful rain looks to hit Manitoba. Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front, as well, as it slowly tracks eastwards.

Check back for the latest conditions across the Prairies.