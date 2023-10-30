Tricky travel with season's first snow over Atlantic Canada

A spell of record-breaking warmth sent temperatures in parts of the Maritimes soaring into the mid-20s this weekend, conditions more common of the middle of summer than mere hours from the arrival of Halloween.

Now, an abrupt change is here as a potent cold front sends temperatures tumbling and also brings in the season's first signs of snow for many.

Folks across parts of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia could locally see 5-10 cm of snow by the time the system wraps up.

A second, and more widespread, early season snowfall is expected on Wednesday, as well.

Tricky travel as snow pushes in through Monday

The leading edge of frigid air sweeping across North America finally pushed into Atlantic Canada on Sunday, sending temperatures falling in a hurry behind the cold front.

Daytime highs will drop as much as 15°C over the course of a day as this colder air settles into the region.

A low-pressure system will develop in the U.S. Northeast on Monday, and will track south of the Maritimes through the afternoon and evening hours. A northwesterly wind will usher in even colder air to the northern Maritimes.

Baron - ATL Monday afternoon precip - Oct30.jpg

Because of the below-seasonal temperatures, New Brunswick, northern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., will likely see their first snowflakes of the season.

With even colder temperatures and the track of the system, many regions north of the Fundy Shores in New Brunswick will see accumulating snowfall, as well as the North Shore and Cape Breton regions of Nova Scotia. The snow threat also eyes St. John's, Newfoundland Monday night into Tuesday.

Accumulations aren't projected to be excessive by any means, but parts of New Brunswick could see 5-10 cm, with between 1-5 cm possible anywhere else that will see snow.

Baron - ATL snow - Oct30.jpg

The season's first measurable snow is always a big deal for drivers who haven’t had to negotiate slick roads in six months, so motorists are being urged to plan ahead and be prepared for the changing conditions.

Travel routes such as the Cobequid Pass, Mount Thom and Cape Breton Highlands will naturally see the bulk of the snow across Nova Scotia.

Eyes on the next widespread snow mid-week

The southern Maritimes will see primarily rain this time around, but with a more widespread snowfall taking aim for the middle of the week.

We are watching the potential for a significant storm for Atlantic Canada, one that would bring the threat for additional wet snow to some major cities, including Halifax.

