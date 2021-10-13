Snow threat over eastern Prairies all rides on a couple of degrees

Thanksgiving gave a wintry sneak preview to parts of Alberta and B.C, and now Saskatchewan is threatened with some of its first snow of the season through Thursday. With cooler temperatures in place, a strong Colorado low tracking northwards into the province may bring some wet snow, but any accumulations will be very temperature-dependent. It's a tricky setup, and will all hinge on the timing and how cold it will get as the precipitation begins to fall. Temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark Wednesday evening, so a wintry mix is absolutely on the table, with locally 2-5+ cm of slushy snow possible into Thursday. Meanwhile, parts of Manitoba will be getting a considerable rainfall soaking from it. More on this wintry setup and who's at risk of seeing the most snow, below.

WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: COLORADO LOW PUSHES INTO EASTERN PRAIRIES, SNOW RISK OVER SASKATCHEWAN

As evidenced by what occurred in parts of Alberta on the weekend, snowfall this early in the season is not abnormal on the Prairies, but it can still be surprising to many when those first flakes begin to fly. The time of year also plays a big role in the precipitation types.

"When it comes to forecasting weather types like rain, freezing rain and snow, the difference of a degree or two can drastically change the forecast, not only in terms of the weather type, but also how much accretes or accumulates," explains Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This is part of the reason why the season of fall features such difficulty in fine tuning significant weather events -- even in the short range forecast."

In this particular setup, we have a Colorado low, which is expected to track northeast through Wednesday, entering portions of the eastern Prairies and threatening the area with some snow. In southern Saskatchewan, along Highway 6 and the Trans-Canada Highway, temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing mark Wednesday evening and overnight, just as the moisture associated with the Colorado low lifts into the region.

PRPrecip2

The rain/snow line will likely land just west of Highway 6, allowing for the bulk of accumulating snow to fall over higher elevations in the area.

Locally, 2-5+ cm of slushy wet snow is in the forecast, with lesser amounts expected through the city of Regina and areas east of there where the milder air will be fighting its way in.

PRSnow (8)

Snowfall rates are not exceptionally high with this system, which will also make it hard to get quickly accumulating snow out of this event. The light snow or a rain/snow mix is expected to continue into early Thursday before tapering off.

The low will also encounter warmer temperatures on the other side of it, expected to bring soaking rain to much of Manitoba, with locally heavy rainfall amounts up to 40 mm forecast across the south.

Rainy impacts from the system will move into extreme southern Manitoba late Wednesday morning, intensifying through the afternoon. As the low tracks east, the rain will extend to northern areas of the province, as well as into northern sections of Ontario.

PRrain (12)

LOOK AHEAD: ANOTHER SHOT OF SNOW IN ALBERTA, BUT WARM-UP IS LOOMING

A much warmer pattern returns to the Prairies heading into the weekend, though with a brief shot of cooler weather expected behind a system on Sunday. That system could threaten some significant snow in parts of western Alberta, but at this point, it looks like significant precipitation will be limited to far northern areas as the system tracks east early next week.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures will then soar to above seasonal values through the end of the month.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this developing Colorado low for the Prairies.