Trick Or Treat? Exhale Well Announces Halloween Bundle To Keep You Enchanted & Eerie

Exhale Well
·4 min read

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired of work life, fed up with business deals, frustration from re-work or anxious about presentations. Stay enchanted this spooky season with Exhale Well’s exclusive bundle of Halloween candies and vapes. Get the finely curated trick or treat bundle this Halloween to feel the joy of the month.

Exhale has always been caring for its customers. Their sole driving motivation has been to provide users with the best THC products offered. The products have been laboratory tested which are locally extracted from all-natural Hemp. This is where Exhale Wellness helps get the complete Full Hemp products which other companies simply do not provide.

So why miss the chance when 2022 can be the best celebrated Halloween. Exhale well is prepared to provide the users a spooky good time this Halloween. The special Trick or Treat Bundle is a freaky holiday package that contains everything one needs for a memorable evening. This ghoulish bundle contains some of Exhale's most popular and potent products, which is surely worth for money. Read more to discover what's in the special Halloween treat bag.

The Halloween Trick Or Treat Bag Is Here:

  • 450MG Delta-9 Gummy Cubes

  • 750MG HHC Gummies

  • 900MG Delta-8 Disposable Vape: Pineapple Express

  • Fast-acting, Long-lasting Potency

  • Rejuvenates, Restores, and Revitalises the Mind & Body

  • Made With Hemp-derived D8, D9 & HHC

  • Farm Bill Compliant (Contains 0.3% Or Less THC)

  • 100% Natural, Non-GMO, Organic Ingredients

  • No Artificial Colouring or Flavours

More on offer details:

  1. 450mg Delta-9 gummy cubes: 

    These tasty organic fruit-flavoured gummy squares are laced with hemp-derived Delta 9 THC to help one come up with last-minute costume ideas. Because of the full-body leisure these potent edibles provide, users feel relaxed and relieved for their chillest Halloween ever.

  2. 750MG HHC gummies:

    Exhale's HHC gummies are indeed ready to help stay calm, refreshing, and gathered no matter what the Halloween plans are. All fruit-flavoured sweets come in a variety of juicy flavours that will prickle the taste buds and help you relax to prepare for a fantastic Halloween. Take Exhale's HHC gummies home this Halloween or on the go for easy relief wherever and whenever the night takes it.

  3. Delta-8 Pineapple Express Disposable Vape: 

    Instead of being a drag this Halloween rather take a drag. Each hit of the Delta-8 Pineapple Express Disposable Vape produces an immediate and potent euphoric feeling that will elevate one's Halloween plans and send your mind, brain, and spirit to new heights. This vape's tropical flavours and sweet citrus senses perfectly match the Halloween evening, whether one chill out with friends or mixing and meeting up strangers at a party. Simply turn on the vape, enjoy until satisfied, and discard once finished.

This Halloween celebrate safer with Exhale well:

All of Exhale's products are under the Federal Farm Bill and comprise less than 0.3% THC. The FDA has not evaluated the statements made about these products. It does not determine these items to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease hence one should always consult their doctor before using them.

Why Exhale Well among all others?

  1. Healthy Lifestyle: 

    Exhale well believes in restoring the body stability, comfort, and performance by using the naturally present cannabinoids found in hemp. Exhale Wellness is on a mission to utilise these healing properties and end up making them widely available.

    Exhale believes that these products can be an alternative to conventional medicine that promotes overall body balance, they hope that by raising awareness well about therapeutic properties of hemp, can encourage people to take a more holistic approach to their health.

  2. Education & Awareness: 

    As they work to educate the population about natural alternatives, they also put the message into action by developing organic products that improve the function of the human body. Exhale has created some of the most healthy and beneficial products currently available by combining nutritious health foods with high-grade cannabis.

    Opportunities are often missed when sitting to ponder. So hurry with all you have to get the deal of the year with Exhale well’s premium cannabis and delta products. Make this Halloween the best one people always dream of and know the joy of partying with Exhale’s list of premium cannabis products. So what are you waiting for? Let's get the party going with Exhale!

Contact Details
Riya Tyagi
Riya@blueribbonmedia.com


