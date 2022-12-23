The Trick to Get Portugal All to Yourself

Daniel Modlin
·6 min read
Sean3810/Getty
Sean3810/Getty

Portugal is known for its beaches, as a place where you can sprawl out on the sand for a day, or walk around the corner to pick up some grilled sardines,a glass of red wine, and just relax. Over the past decade, this once well-kept secret has etched its way into a hot spot destination. Because Portugal is on every list, and one of my favorite places to visit in the summer, I wanted to see what it was like to visit in the off season—if the space still had its sun-kissed charm and effervescent cobblestone streets, but a little more elbow room.

My trip began in Lisbon, a city I know and love, but which has always been crowded. A day in Lisbon in the spring or summer can feel like being stuffed into a subway car at rush hour, like the tinned fish the country is famous for. This was not the case in the winter. Instead, it might be better described as parallel to having a Wes Anderson movie set entirely to myself.

Straining up hills, turning around to catch glimpses of the sun poking through the clouds and reflecting off the water, the city felt empty in the best possible way. There was still a life force teeming through it though, an energy of workers, and shoppers, blazing down avenues and side streets, ordering pastries (pastel de nata, especially) and espresso at cafes, but at the same time, nothing was ever crowded, nothing felt claustrophobic—instead it felt like the city was breathing at a normal rate, for once.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Kisa_Markiza/Getty</div>
Kisa_Markiza/Getty

Every restaurant, museum, and store I walked into was half-full at best—enough to show signs of life, but not enough that would strand a visitor without a place to grab dinner. I walked into Belcanto, the Michelin Star restaurant recreating Portuguese cuisine in a vegetarian light, I strolled into A Cevecheria for lunch, a Peruvian ceviche spot dishing out pisco sours and fresh seafood, and I wandered through the new royal jewels museum almost entirely alone. The entire time I thought about how long I had to queue in London to see those royal jewels, and how these ones were better, anyway.

I worried this idyllic trip would end when it came time to head to Sintra, but I was wrong. It only continued. Sintra, a mountainous region just 30 minutes north of Lisbon is accessible by car, and travelers usually make a day trip out of this. However, there is so much to do and see there, so I spent two days there instead. Especially in the early winter, late fall, the leaves were changing ever so slightly, and the palaces surrounding the hilly one-way roads looked elegant and inviting. I was fortunate enough to be hosted by Tivoli Palacio De Seteais, an 18th century palace renovated into a hotel. With only 36 bedrooms, a sprawling garden and view of Sintra, it’s worth visiting in its own right even if you don’t plan on spending the night. The hotel itself is adorned with furniture that fits the 18th century decor, and the walls are coated in original frescos from the period. Walking around the hotel at dark, it felt like around every corner there was a mystery to be unearthed.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Tivoli Palacio Seteais.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">2BPR</div>

Tivoli Palacio Seteais.

2BPR

Aboard a Tuk Tuk, we revved up the hilly roads towards Pena Palace, one of the most popular attractions, renowned for its 19th century romanticism architecture. My guide mentioned that I should get there early, as the lines during the busy season can stretch all the way down the hill, and so I did. And yet, throughout my entire visit roaming the palace and its grounds, examining antique furniture and views of Sintra below, I only saw only a few people scattered here and there. I was grateful—it was even more magical to have the place almost entirely to myself.

<div class="inline-image__credit">bloodua/Getty</div>
bloodua/Getty

The same was true of every other palace I visited in Sintra, from the Moorish castle, a walled fortress at the top of the highest hill in the area with overlooks to the water on a clear day, to the Quinta de Regaleria, a 16th century style renaissance manor built by what my Tuk Tuk driver described as a “weird dude.” Strolling around the palace grounds at sunset, and observing the ivy-laden towers, chapels stretching up towards the sky, and even a trickling waterfall, reverberating sound throughout the grounds, I could have spent forever there, listening to the solitary saxophone player etch out noise into the clouds.

After a few days in Sintra, I drove down south to the Algarve region, located on the very bottom of Portugal, renowned for its wine making and its beaches. I was worried about this part of the trip—after all, going to the beach in the beginning of December sounds strange—and yet it turned out to be my favorite part. I stayed at Tivoli Carvoeiro, a recently refurbished resort with a much more modern architecture than where I stayed in Sintra. If in Sintra I stayed in a palace, here, in the Algarve, I was back at a traditional beach resort—albeit this one is perched atop a limestone cliff, overlooking the Atlantic.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Tivoli Carvoeiro.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">2BPR</div>

Tivoli Carvoeiro.

2BPR

While I heard guests mumbling at breakfast about the resort not having direct access to a swimmable beach, I didn’t mind. The view from the hotel, and out my room, was excellent enough. Perhaps it’s because I am not a beach person (sand gets everywhere) and so being able to stroll above the deserted shores, along the lush gardens of the hotel, without the pressure to dive into the salty waters made it all the more relaxing.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Jacek_Sopotnicki/Getty</div>
Jacek_Sopotnicki/Getty

Besides, the Algarve has plenty more to do than party on the beach. I was fortunate enough to spend a sunny afternoon in the vineyards of Morgado de Quintão, a local winery, serving up traditional Portuguese cuisine along with delicious wines under a 2,000 year old olive tree in the garden. From there, I walked off the salted pork and sweet potato leaves (my new favorite part of the sweet potato) by hiking the Seven Hanging Valleys, a 6 kilometer route along the coastline, suspended above the beach via limestone archways. Again, it was almost entirely abandoned, making it all the more peaceful. The trail was speckled with juniper bushes, and agaves shipped in from North America to demarcate land. And the coastline, because it's marked with limestone rock, is constantly eroding, yet still has houses perched, almost dangling from atop the cliffs.

“There’s no other place in Europe where you can sit on your deck and look at the beach,” my guide said over the subtle sound of waves crashing hundreds of feet below. I nodded, and thought to myself, especially in the dead of winter.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

    TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday. Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his fir

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.