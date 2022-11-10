How to trick your muddy dog into a bath this fall

Fall is a season relished by the dog owner—there’s no better feeling than getting out into that crisp air for a walk with your pup!

But due to inescapable fall storms, the ground tends to be saturated with puddles abound, and that means coming home with a muddy pooch.

Getting your pup into the bath can be a challenge, but The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman demonstrates a simple trick that will help ease your dog into the best bath they’ve ever taken. Check it out in the video above!

Thumbnail image courtesy: Getty Images/Canva Pro.