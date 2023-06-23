The trick to mindful spending? Ditch cards for cash

It’s all too easy to splurge when using contactless payment - Kevin D Liles/AP

Back in the day there was a hilarious TV sketch show for children called Sorry I’ve Got No Head. One of the long-running gags featured two terribleh posh-and-batty older ladies, played by Marcus Brigstocke and James Bachman, who think that everything is going to cost £1,000: “A Thaysand Paynds!”

Regardless of what the assistant in the Pound Shop or the summer fête psychic says, the pair invariably end up shrieking with indignation and berating the other person for charging such an exorbitant sum.

It became a family joke for a while to reflect something that was more expensive (or “spenny’) than expected. It’s not so funny now. The last time I dropped into Pret for a coffee and baguette I didn’t get much change from a tenner.

That’s because I didn’t get any change at all; a quick swipe with my phone and that was it. Had I been forced to rootle round in my handbag for cash I probably would have skipped the food – because I would have realised how much it cost and that I wasn’t A Thaysand Paynds hungry. Or even had the requisite appetite for a £5.99 snack.

Instead, like almost everyone I know, I have developed a lazy tendency of buying first and then reeling in dismay at the cost, by which time it’s too late – or certainly feels too late, as the queue swells behind me – to change my mind.

It’s a cash-rich, time-poor mindset that’s fine and dandy when household budgets are flexible but not when inflation is 8.7 per cent (the target is just 2 per cent) and the Bank of England has just announced it’s increasing interest rates for the 13th time in a row; from 4.5 per cent to five per cent.

Now I’m not saying we should all skip lunch, I’m just suggesting we keep tabs on how much moolah we’re handing over.

During Covid, contactless limits on bank cards were increased to £100. It was a practical no-touch solution but after a friend assured me it was possible to lower your personal limit, I will certainly be reducing mine to £50. I may well spend as much as I did but I’d like to do it more mindfully.

The answer for a lot of people is probably to ditch cards for cash when it comes to everyday essentials. I’m not sure if music festivals aren’t fully plastic already; as it makes the endless outlay less painful. Even after shelling out £335 plus booking fee for Glastonbury tickets this week, revellers were left reeling (strictly speaking, not reeling at all) at the prospect of paying upwards of £6 for a pint, £4.50 for a can of Red Bull and about £29 for a bottle of wine.

When it was first set up in 1970, T. Rex was the headline act, admission was just £1, which included free camping and free milk. Now 53 years on, there’s free water – and not all of it pouring from the sky – but suddenly discovering you and your mates have frittered A Thaysand Paynds doesn’t seem all that outlandish, so maybe carrying cash isn’t for everyone.

But each to their own. I tut about people who squander money on fancy-pants designer sunglasses (what’s so wrong with Accessorise at the airport, like a normal person?) but my most recent impulse purchase was an £80 koi carp for the pond – and I’d only popped out to pick up a few things in Superdrug. The heart wants what it wants and nine takeaway lunches felt like a fair exchange.

In a cost of living crisis money still talks – but best make sure it doesn’t only ever say “goodbye”.

