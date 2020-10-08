The new trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

View photos When your iPhone’s camera and microphone are in use, you’ll see the green camera dot. More

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia.

While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is always listening, many Americans believe apps and sites routinely collect their voice data and use it for marketing purposes. Your smart speaker with its virtual assistant is always listening. On my site, you’ll find the exact steps to disable the camera and microphone in your digital life from your Amazon Echo to Facebook.

Your smart TV is smart because it’s also collected valuable data on your use. Tracking happens on the pixel level that can identify every ad, TV show, or movie you're playing on your TV including content from streaming boxes, cable/over-the-air TV, and even DVD and Blu-Ray disk players. Tap or click here to stop your smart TV from spying on you.

Apple’s iOS 14 update is bundled with tons of useful new privacy options. You can see detailed reports in Safari that show what kind of trackers and data requests you’ve encountered online. You’ll also see exactly what data certain apps use right in the App Store before you hit download.

Follow the dot

I love the new camera and microphone notification icons that appear in the upper-right hand corner of your iPhone’s screen.

When your iPhone’s microphone is on or was recently accessed, a small orange dot appears in the upper-right hand corner of the screen. If your camera is in use or was recently recording, you'll see a green dot.

When your iPhone’s camera and microphone are in use, you’ll see the green camera dot. It’s an easy way to keep tabs on your privacy. Because it’s built into the operating system, apps can’t get around it.

Worried about election hackers? Listen to this 30-minute expert analysis about what might happen and how to protect your vote.

What should I do if my iPhone’s dots are showing?

If you see the icon but don't know which app uses your camera or mic, it's time to close out all your programs and check your app permissions.

On the iPhone X and later, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to the middle and let go. You’ll see a stack of open apps. Gently drag each of these icons up to the top of the screen to close them out. Do this for each app until the camera or microphone icon disappears.

If you have an iPhone with a home button, double-press the home button to see the stack of open apps. Repeat the same process as above.

Once your apps are closed, follow these steps to check your app permissions:

• Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Privacy.

• Tap either Microphone or Camera. Look through the apps listed and toggle the switch for any apps you don't need the camera or mic to the off position.

You can choose which apps you want to deny the camera or microphone permissions. Some, like a video chat app, will need full access. But games, utilities like flashlights and many other apps don't need access to your camera or mic.

Like what your reading? Get my tips delivered to your inbox. It’s free. Sign-up now while you’re thinking about it.

If you change your mind and want to give permissions back, just follow the same steps and toggle the switches to the on (green) position.

I have an Android phone. Is there any way I can see when my mic or camera is recording?

By default, Android won’t notify you if the camera or mic is recording. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find out for yourself.

If you want an indicator like iOS 14’s, check out the Access Dots app for Android. This free app will show an icon just like iOS does in the upper-right corner of your phone’s screen.

Apple iOS14: 5 features I really like – and one I'm not so crazy about

Story continues