Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 8.8 Bn by 2031, Fact.MR Research Suggests

Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market Analysis, By Purity (99%, 99.5%, 90%) By Application (Chlorpyriphos, Organic Chemical Synthesis, Oxalyl Acid Synthesis, Acetylation of Esters), By End-use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2031

United States, Rockville MD, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Trichloroacetyl Chloride market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 8.8 Bn by the end of 2031. The demand for Trichloroacetyl Chloride is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 5.4 Bn in 2020.

Trichloroacetyl chloride demand is expected to be majorly driven by increasing use in pharmaceutical applications as a crucial pharmaceutical intermediate. Increasing use of chemical solvents in multiple industry verticals is also expected to favor trichloroacetyl chloride market potential. Government initiatives to boost the manufacturing industry are also expected to positively impact demand for trichloroacetyl chloride.

However, strict mandates against the use of harmful chemicals to conserve the environment are expected to have a constraining effect on market growth. Nevertheless, key trichloroacetyl chloride manufacturers are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

Why Should Trichloroacetyl Chloride Manufacturers Focus on China?
“Presence of Robust Manufacturing Sector & Supportive Government Policies”

China is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for trichloroacetyl chloride manufacturers owing to the presence of robust manufacturing infrastructure and increasing support from the government, which is projected to drive more investments in this sector and further bolster market potential through 2031.

Chemical products such as solvents have seen a substantial increase in demand across multiple industry verticals. Other than trichloroacetyl chloride, the demand for chemicals such as acetyl chloride, benzoyl chloride, oxalyl chloride, etc., is also anticipated to see an increase over the forecast period in China.

Key Segments Covered in the Trichloroacetyl Chloride Industry Survey

  • Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market by Purity:

    • 99% Trichloroacetyl Chloride

    • 99.5% Trichloroacetyl Chloride

    • 90% Trichloroacetyl Chloride

    • Others

  • Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market by Application:

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Chlorpyriphos

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Organic Chemical Synthesis

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Oxalyl Acid Synthesis

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Acetylation of Esters

    • Others

  • Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market by End-use Industry:

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Agriculture

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Pharmaceuticals

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Chemicals

    • Trichloroacetyl Chloride for Textiles

    • Others

Winning Strategy

Trichloroacetyl chloride suppliers are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenue generation potential across the world. Supportive government initiatives to bolster manufacturing industries are also expected to provide incentives to trichloroacetyl chloride companies and propel market growth.

Increasing industrialization and chemical manufacturing are also set to be prominent trends that trichloroacetyl chloride companies will focus on and benefit from over the coming years.

Key players in the Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market

  • Huaian Depon Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Hari Orgochem Pvt. Ltd (Chloritech Industries)

  • Ningxia Root Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • TML Industries Ltd.

  • Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Ningbo Inno Pharmchem

  • SRF Ltd.

  • Meghmani Organics

Key Takeaways from Trichloroacetyl Chloride Market Study

  • In 2020, the trichloroacetyl chloride market raked in a net worth of US$ 5.4 Bn.

  • Consumption of trichloroacetyl chloride is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2031.

  • Trichloroacetyl chloride shipments are expected to account for a market valuation of US$ 8.8 Bn by 2031.

  • Increasing use in pharmaceutical and agricultural applications is expected to majorly guide trichloroacetyl chloride market growth over the decade.

  • Stringent government mandates against the use of chemicals are expected to hamper trichloroacetyl chloride market growth to a certain extent.

  • China is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for trichloroacetyl chloride in the Asian region.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

High Purity Aluminum Market Analysis: A recent study by Fact.MR on the high purity aluminum market offers a 10-year forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of market across regions. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market Forecast: A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive coverage on the sodium trimetaphosphate market for the forthcoming decade. The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the sodium trimetaphosphate market across the globe.

Two Component Adhesives Market Growth: Fact.MR's coverage on the two component adhesives market explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders. The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the two component adhesives market across the globe.

