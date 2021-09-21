Tributes pour in for three children and mother found dead in house

Tributes to a mother and three children found dead in a house have continued to flood in.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned by officers.

A fundraising page set up on GoFundMe for the families of the victims has now raised more than £14,000.

Connie’s father Charlie Gent paid tribute to his daughter, writing a Facebook post which reads: “Parents – spend as much time with your kids as you possibly can.

“If you’re a parent and arguing, please don’t stop that child from seeing the other parent.

“You never know what’s round the corner… I’ve learnt the hard way, like most things in life, and it’s too late.”

Mr Gent continued: “I don’t want anyone to ever go through what I am going through right now.

“My little girl has gone I can’t even put into words or even how to feel or react right now.

Messages left by the father to one of the victims on bouquets of flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Fly safe baby girl. I love you with all my heart and always will.

“Going to miss you like crazy.”

The father of John Paul and Lacey, Jason Bennett, said on Monday that he was “heartbroken” as he collapsed in tears while laying flowers for the children.

Asked about his feelings as he left, he said “heartbroken; million pieces; shattered”.

Officers did not have any prior contact with those involved in the incident, police said.

The three children found dead at the property were pupils at the Outwood Academy City in Sheffield and the school’s headteacher Julie Slater tweeted a short tribute to them on Monday evening.

The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA)

The tweet read: “We are devastated by the loss of three beautiful children.

“We will come together as a family to support each other through this terrible time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our families whose lives will never be the same again.

“RIP John Paul, Lacey & Connie.”

Around 300 people gathered on Monday evening for a vigil in a park a few hundred yards from the police cordon, where they placed candles, flowers and teddy bears.

Chandos Crescent was sealed off after the incident, with a number of officers patrolling the street and many police vehicles parked on the surrounding roads.

The house is semi-detached, of a prefabricated design, with a large playing field on one side, which was also cordoned off.

There were a number of blue police tents in the front garden and forensics officers were conducting inquiries.