Tributes pour in for Glee actress Naya Rivera

Messages of love and support from former Glee co-stars and friends have been shared after Naya Rivera's death was confirmed yesterday.

The actress went missing at California's Lake Piru last week, after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, Josey.

Her son was found safe but alone, wearing a life jacket and sleeping on the boat they had rented. After days of searching, a body was recovered at the scene and authorities are "confident" it is 33-year-old Rivera's, who reportedly died on 8 July.

Rivera is best known for portraying the character of cheerleader Santana Lopez in the popular TV series Glee. Rivera's former cast members were seen gathering together at the lake yesterday where her body was found.

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Below, read some of the heartfelt tributes that have been shared since news of her passing.

Demi Lovato

Kevin McHale

Becca Tobin

Chris Colfer

Jenna Ushkowitz









Jane Lynch





Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020





Lea Michelle

Amber Riley

Alex Newell

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Darren Criss

