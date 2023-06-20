Tributes pour in for Friends star Paxton Whitehead after his death aged 85

Tributes pour in for Friends star Paxton Whitehead after his death aged 85 (Getty Images)

Tributes have poured in for Friends star and Broadway veteran Paxton Whitehead following his death aged 85.

The English actor, who was a regular guest star in a number of Nineties sitcoms, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, his son, Charles, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

After news of his death broke, several of the actor’s friends and former co-stars paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

British actor Jim Piddock tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away.

“He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend and truly wonderful human being. He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.”

While American actress Dana Ivey remembered her dear friend of almost 60 years alongside a photo of them together.

She penned: “I’ve just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th.

“We first worked together in ‘My Fair Lady’ in 1964, and the last time was in ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ in 2010 – friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”

Many will remember Whitehead for playing Mr. Waltham, Rachel Green’s [Jennifer Aniston] boss at Bloomingdale’s during season four of series, Friends.

He also made guest appearances on popular nineties shows such as Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show and Mad About You.

The actor, who hailed from East Malling and Larkfield in Kent, starred in several Broadway productions and earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot opposite Richard Burton.

The thespian appeared 16 more times on the New York stage between 1962 and 2018, including My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain and as Sherlock Holmes The Crucifer of Blood.

Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and daughter Alex.