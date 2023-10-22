The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton
Karen Shield, PA
·2 min read
Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.
Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.” Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch sta
It was a bittersweet day for the Global News Morning team, as it was the final show for Marianne Dimain – who has been a staple in the Toronto news landscape for over a decade. On her last day, the morning show hosts recapped the highlights of Dimain's 13 years with Global – ones filled with laughter and touching moments.
Victor Wembanyama put on a show last night leading the Spurs with 19 points, five blocks, and four rebounds in only 21 minutes, securing a 122-117 preseason finale victory over the Warriors. Those at Chase Center witnessed firsthand that this rookie ...
Kaulig Racing announced Sunday that driver Chandler Smith will not return to the organization‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2024. MORE: Key players in 2023-24 Silly Season Smith, a 2023 Xfinity Series Playoffs contender, has earned one win, three pole awards, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes this season with two races remaining. The […]