The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.

Fans laid tributes in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tributes including flowers, shirts and scarves were laid in memory of Charlton outside Manchester United’s ground (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Aston Villa and West Ham players and fans observed a tribute to Charlton at Villa Park on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

Fans observed a tribute to the late Charlton ahead of Aston Villa’s Premier League match with West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

A book of condolence was opened at 10am in Manchester United’s International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of the club’s most famous sons (Barrington Coombs/PA)

A tribute at Old Trafford from fan group The 1958 read: “History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club.” (Barrington Coombs/PA)

A tribute to Charlton was displayed on giant screens outside Wembley Stadium (Steve Paston/PA)

Players from Sheffield United and Manchester United observed a moment’s silence in tribute to Charlton on Saturday night (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield United fans in the stands for the match against Manchester United paid tribute in memory of Charlton (Danny Lawson/PA)

A scarf was placed around the neck of Charlton – on the United Trinity statue – as tributes began to be laid in his memory on Saturday night (Steven Allen/PA)

A tribute to Charlton was displayed at half-time during Chelsea’s Premier League match with Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)

The image of Charlton was shown at Middlesbrough’s game with Birmingham (Will Matthews/PA)

Manchester United fans let off flares in memory of Charlton next to the United Trinity statue (Martin Rickett/PA)