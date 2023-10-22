The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

Karen Shield, PA
·2 min read

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.

Sir Bobby Charlton tributes outside Old Trafford
Fans laid tributes in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tributes for Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford
Tributes including flowers, shirts and scarves were laid in memory of Charlton outside Manchester United’s ground (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute to former United and England great Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Players and fans observe a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton at Villa Park
Aston Villa and West Ham players and fans observed a tribute to Charlton at Villa Park on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
Fans observe a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Premier League match at Villa Park
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A book of condolence was opened at 10am in Manchester United’s International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of the club’s most famous sons (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A tribute at Old Trafford from fan group The 1958 read: “History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club.” (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tribute at Wembley
A tribute to Charlton was displayed on giant screens outside Wembley Stadium (Steve Paston/PA)
Sheffield United and Manchester United players pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United fans in the stands with a tribute in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton
Sheffield United fans in the stands for the match against Manchester United paid tribute in memory of Charlton (Danny Lawson/PA)
A scarf is placed around the neck of Sir Bobby Charlton as tributes are laid in his memory
A scarf was placed around the neck of Charlton – on the United Trinity statue – as tributes began to be laid in his memory on Saturday night (Steven Allen/PA)
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton is displayed on screen at half-time during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge
The image of former Manchester United and England player Sir Bobby Charlton is shown at Middlesbrough's game with Birmingham
The image of Charlton was shown at Middlesbrough’s game with Birmingham (Will Matthews/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A photo of Charlton was seen near the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford on Saturday night following the news of his death (Steven Allen/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Manchester United fans let off flares in memory of Charlton next to the United Trinity statue (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
United supporters began to lay flowers and scarves and left messages for Charlton on Saturday evening (Martin Rickett/PA)