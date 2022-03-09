Tributes for Scotland Commonwealth Games cyclist John Paul who has died aged 28

Tributes have poured in for Commonwealth Games track cyclist John Paul who has died aged 28.

Mr Paul became world junior sprint champion in 2011 before going on to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

He was hailed as a “brilliant cyclist” by many of his friends and fans.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing. A brilliant cyclist who represented Scotland at @Glasgow2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community. pic.twitter.com/UVt8IVHWcm — Scottish Cycling (@ScottishCycling) March 9, 2022

“John was a wonderful person on and off the bike who will be sorely missed by our cycling community,” Scottish Cycling said, who announced the sportsman’s death on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.”

Mr Paul, also known as JP, will be remembered at a memorial service by Glasgow Track Racing Club, of which he was a friend and member.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said: “It is with the most profound sadness that we mark the passing of our dear friend and club member, John Paul.

“There will be talk of the once in a generation talent that John possessed on a bike, but his ability to inspire, encourage and joke around off the bike was where we valued him most.

“JP was a truly remarkable man, with a love and passion for the sport that he used to help those around him.

“As a man he was also someone who cared so deeply for his family and took great pride in telling us stories about them.

“We cannot begin to imagine their loss and grief and can only send our love and condolences their way.

“We will be holding a memorial service for John soon with more details to follow.”

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Great Britain Cycling Team academy rider John Paul.

“JP was crowned junior world champion in the sprint in 2011, and was a much-loved teammate and friend to many.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”