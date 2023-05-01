Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ 32-year-old rugby club member stabbed to death in Cornwall

Michael Allen from Bodmin was killed in an attack outside Eclipse nightclub in the town - Devon and Cornwall Police

A man stabbed to death in an attack near a nightclub that left seven others seriously injured has been named by police.

Michael Allen, 32, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning near Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, Cornwall, following a “serious altercation”.

Seven other men and women were injured and taken to hospital for stab wounds. Five have since been released with two people remaining in hospital as they recover from surgery.

A tribute from Mr Allen’s family read: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time”.

Police forensics officers search Castle Canyke, Bodmin after Michael Allen was stabbed to death and seven others injured - Daniel Dayment/SWNS

A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to remember Mike. Local officers will also be there to help support the local community.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have this morning attended Bodmin Magistrates’ Court and were granted a further 36-hour extension to allow investigative officers additional time to detain and question the suspect.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Our investigation continues into this matter, and we continue to ask the public for their help.

“If you have any information relating to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately. The information you have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal.”

Eclipse nightclub said: “Everybody from the Eclipse are deeply saddened by the incident on Castle Canke Road in the early hours of Sunday and our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.”

The incident happened outside Eclipse nightclub but police believe that some of those involved had been in the club prior to the alleged murder.

Story continues

‘We will miss him dearly’

Supt Rob Youngman said on Monday that the relationship between the man who died and the man arrested is currently unknown.

“At this moment in time we are working to continue to understand the motivation behind this incident,” he said.

“The relationship, if any, between those involved is not clear at this stage.

“We believe some members of the group who were injured had been in Eclipse nightclub. They were then outside in Castle Canyke Road when the incident happened.”

Teammates at Bodmin Rugby Club also paid tribute saying: “It is with great sadness that we can now announce the passing of our player and friend Mike Allen (Chabel).

“Mike came to the club earlier this season and quickly became a big part of our squad. His humour and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly.

“Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this devastating time.

“There is a memorial set up outside the rugby club where people are welcome to come to pay their respects and lay flowers.

“Fly high brother.”