Tributes paid after death of country music star Naomi Judd, 76

·2 min read
Naomi Judd
Judd's death was announced the day before she was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Tributes have been paid to US country music star Naomi Judd, who has died at the age of 76.

The Kentucky-born singer was part of the Grammy award-winning duo The Judds, performing with her daughter Wynonna.

The pair had a string of hits, including Love Can Build a Bridge, and were due to be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

But Judd's death was announced a day earlier by Wynonna and her other daughter Ashley, an actor.

In a statement, the sisters said they had lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness" and were "navigating profound grief."

No further details have been released about the cause of her death.

A host of industry voices, including singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood, have paid their respects to Judd on social media.

"Country music has lost a true legend," Mrs Underwood tweeted.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judd (right) and her daughter Wynonna (left) recently announced a new musical tour earlier this year

The Academy of Country Music has also said it is "deeply saddened" by the "heartbreaking news".

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted that she remembered Judd as "lovely, warm and fun".

"The thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters," added Ms Johnston. "My heart breaks for her family."

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said in a tweet that he was also "devastated" by her death.

"I loved her candour and humour," said Mr Huckabee, a former presidential nominee. "She is irreplaceable."

The Judds released six studio albums during a career spanning three decades, winning them many prestigious accolades - including five Grammys and nine Country Music Association Awards.

After Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, Wynonna began a solo career but they have occasionally reunited for performances. Earlier this year they announced a new arena tour, due to start in the autumn - their first in over a decade.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

    Naomi, the mother of the duo and the de facto emcee, says something, but even amplified, her words float away in the hot August night. After word Saturday of Naomi's death, I'm now realizing how much I've been through with them. When I was a preteen beginning to reckon with my sexuality and dealing with bullies, and the Judds sang “Mama He’s Crazy,” I understood the narrator's insecurities -- why would anyone want me?

  • Judds to Be Inducted Into Country Hall of Fame Sunday, Wynonna Expected to Attend

    A day after Naomi Judd’s death, the previously scheduled induction of the Judds into the Country Music Hall of Fame will go ahead as planned, with Naomi’s daughter Wynonna expected to attend, a rep for the Hall tells Variety. As the Judds, Naomi and Wynonna were one of the most successful country acts of the […]

  • That '70s Show Cast Will Return for Special Guest Appearances on Netflix's That '90s Show Spinoff

    Netflix also shared a first look of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman on That '90s Show, the upcoming '90s-set spinoff of That '70s Show

  • Naomi Judd death: Country music star dies aged 76

    Judd’s death was announced by her daughter, the actor Ashley Judd, who said she was ‘shattered’ by the news

  • Actress Jossara Jinaro, who appeared on 'Judging Amy' and 'ER,' dies at 48 after cancer battle

    Jossara Jinaro's husband posted the news of her death on her verified Facebook page writing that the actress died Wednesday after battling cancer.

  • Queen Elizabeth Opts for a Flattering Paisley Dress as She Returns to Work After a Trip Away

    From Queen Elizabeth's first formal dresses as a child, to her 70's and 80's gowns, to today's coats and hats, we've rounded up the best of the British monarch's style. See the photos here.

  • RMC Kingston cadets killed after vehicle went into waters near school were on verge of graduation

    The Department of National Defence says an investigation is underway after four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., each on the verge of graduation, died after their vehicle went into the water on campus early Friday morning. The college's commanding officer, Commodore Josée Kurtz, confirmed Friday night the families of the deceased had been notified. She identified officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek as the victims. "The entire RMC comm

  • Kelsey Parker held her husband Tom’s hand as he died

    Parker now wears her late husband’s wedding ring as a tribute to him.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins a

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.