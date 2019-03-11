Tributes paid to 23 year old Olympic medallist Kelly Catlin following suicide

Kelly Catlin poses on the podium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Catlin was a familiar face to many thanks to her presence in both road and track cycling at a national and international level.

USA Cycling led the tributes to the Olympic silver medallist and they were joined by many others, including Rio 2016 Olympic time-trial champion Kristin Armstrong.

This is a devastating loss. We need to continue to look after our cycling family. RIP Kelly, I’ll always remember your sense of humor, wit and kindness. https://t.co/WaicqLqQGj — KristinArmstrong (@k_armstrong) March 10, 2019

The news of Kelly’s passing has hit the team hard. Losing an incredible person at such a young age is very difficult. Kelly was our friend and teammate. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and those who were fortunate enough to know her best.https://t.co/azrTP4fIy9 — Rally UHC Cycling (@RallyUHCcycling) March 10, 2019

We will miss you forever. Rest In Peace now, Kelly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PEcv428s37 — Chloé Dygert Owen (@chloedygert30) March 10, 2019

Catlin had been open about how difficult it was to balance her career as an elite-level cyclist with her post-graduate studies at Stanford.

Last month, in a journal for cycling website VeloNews the triple world champion likened it to ‘juggling knives’.

The voices on social media this weekend highlighted the struggle some athletes face when it comes to mental health and how hard it can be to ask for help.

The sisterhood of pro cycling is absolutely devastated to hear the news of @kelly_catlin’s death. Suicide claimed this amazing woman, Olympic silver medalist, world champ, Stanford grad student. We’ll never know the weight she carried, but we will carry her in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/3slCUPjN26 — Kathryn Bertine (@KathrynBertine) March 10, 2019

My heart breaks 💔💔 Such a loss. Sending love and support to all who knew her xx https://t.co/YCPcyZXbwP — Annette Edmondson (@NettieEdmo) March 10, 2019

Devastated is an understatement. I will miss you so so much, Kelly. https://t.co/EIRwKCIzBf — Emma White (@emmabeancx) March 10, 2019

Kelly wanted to achieve perfection in everything she did, never wanted to show weakness, always wanted to make everyone proud, and NEVER wanted to let anyone down. Kelly was exceptional in everything she touched, except for taking care of herself. We will miss you, Champ. pic.twitter.com/g0u4RdVLWn — Performance-United (@PerformUnite) March 10, 2019

‘There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived,’ said her father Mark Catlin in a letter to VeloNews.

‘There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable.’

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 08457 90 90 90, visit a local Samaritans branch or visit the Samaritans website.