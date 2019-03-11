Tributes paid to 23 year old Olympic medallist Kelly Catlin following suicide

Hanne Davis
Senior Video Producer
Yahoo Sport UK
<span>Kelly Catlin poses on the podium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)</span>
Kelly Catlin poses on the podium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

sportsport

Catlin was a familiar face to many thanks to her presence in both road and track cycling at a national and international level.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

USA Cycling led the tributes to the Olympic silver medallist and they were joined by many others, including Rio 2016 Olympic time-trial champion Kristin Armstrong.

READ MORE: Olympic medallist Catlin dies age 23

Catlin had been open about how difficult it was to balance her career as an elite-level cyclist with her post-graduate studies at Stanford.

Last month, in a journal for cycling website VeloNews the triple world champion likened it to ‘juggling knives’.

The voices on social media this weekend highlighted the struggle some athletes face when it comes to mental health and how hard it can be to ask for help.

‘There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived,’ said her father Mark Catlin in a letter to VeloNews.

‘There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable.’

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 08457 90 90 90, visit a local Samaritans branch or visit the Samaritans website.

What to Read Next