Tributes paid after Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D dies aged 43

Colin Newell aka Heavy D has died (Getty Images)

Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D has died aged 43.

Heavy D, whose real name is Colin Newell, had reportedly withdrawn from social media in the weeks before his death.

The reality star, whose cause of death is currently unknown, found fame as a bidder on the UK version of Storage Hunters.

He was also known for his appearances on ArsenalFanTV.

The channel said on Twitter: "We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away. Our condolences go to his family at this very sad time".

Actor and director Nick Nevern paid tribute to Heavy D as a man who always “brought a smile" to his face.

“I'm very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd,” said Nevern on Twitter.

He added: "You lived your life the way you wanted... U always brought a smile to my face bro and lifted anyroom you were in".

Reality star Sandi Bogle said Heavy D was “one of a kind”.

YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED BRO REST IN PEACE YOU WAS ONE OF A KIND WE LOVE YOU ❤🙏🏾💔

TV personality Lizzie Cundy added to the tributes on social media as she reminisced about how Heavy D became engaged on her radio show.

She said: "I’m so very sad to hear of the passing of my friend Heavy D . I will always remember the laughs .

“He even got engaged on my radio show ! Such a fun character. God bless you.”

We are sad to hear of the passing of Heavy D, who featured on @AFTVMedia ☹️



Heavy D featured in the Celebrity version of Big Brother in 2016 and was evicted in the fourth week.

He earned the nickname the “The Boominator” for his catchphrase “boom”.