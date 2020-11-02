Tributes flow for Sir Bobby Charlton following dementia diagnosis

Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce has described Sir Bobby Charlton as “exemplary” after the England World Cup winner was diagnosed with dementia.

The Telegraph said that Charlton’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the 83-year-old United and England great’s condition to be reported.

The newspaper said Lady Norma had given the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the announcement coming two days after his club and country team-mate Nobby Stiles died after his own battle with the illness.

Newcastle boss Bruce, who spent almost a decade as a player at Old Trafford, described both Stiles and Charlton as “greats”.

Bruce said: “I’ve had the privilege to have been in their company many, many times. The two of them are greats.

“The way they are as football players is one thing, but their humility, what they stood for, the way they were as individuals, Nobby and Sir Bobby were quite exemplary.

View photos Jack (left) and Bobby Charlton are England greats (PA) More

“All the advice they gave, you’d accept. In the 10 years nearly I was there at Manchester United, he came round, Sir Bobby did, every day and shook you by the hand.

“He came into the dressing room and that presence of, ‘Wow! There’s Sir Bobby Charlton, what a player he was’.

“I wish him well, and my thoughts also go to Nobby Stiles’ family. We were all saddened by that news as well.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also expressed his sadness over Stiles’ death and the announcement of Charlton’s condition.

View photos Bruce said when he was a player at Old Trafford he was in awe of Sir Bobby Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA) More

“Of course it’s sad news for everyone surrounding Man United and (who) are fans of Nobby,” Solskjaer said after United’s home defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him and what a humble man. It’s sad and of course we as a club want to support Sir Bobby as well.”

United and England forward Marcus Rashford gave his support to Charlton.

He wrote on Instagram: “I filmed alongside this man as a child and was in awe. I still am when I see you. This man, from day 1, was everything I wanted to be. Kind, professional, caring, talented.

“Sir Bobby, you are my hero and I am devastated that you are having to go through this. Stay strong, we love you”.

In July, Charlton’s brother Jack also died, himself having previously being diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby Charlton is regarded as one of England’s best ever, if not the best, footballers.

Story continues