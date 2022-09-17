Tributes Flow After ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Actor Dies at 95

Ron Galella

Actor Henry Silva, known for playing tough guys in films like Ocean’s Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, died on Wednesday at the age of 95.

Silva died of natural causes in Woodland Hills, California his son told Variety on Friday.

The death of the New York actor, who had more than 130 film and TV credits to his name, was first announced by the daughter of Dean Martin.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend,” Deana Martin tweeted Friday afternoon. “He was the last surviving star of the original Ocean’s 11 Movie. We love you Henry, you will be missed.”

Sammy Davis Jr, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Henry Silva standing together in a scene from the film Johnny Cool in 1963. Archive Photos

He voiced the supervillain Bane in animated TV shows involving both Batman and Superman.

He played an assassin in Johnny Cool in 1963 alongside Sammy Davis Jr, and a villain in Dick Tracy, alongside Warren Beatty.

Henry Silva as Marc and Shelley Winters as Carol in Don't Touch Me. CBS Photo Archive

Frank Sinatra recruited him to be one of Danny Ocean’s gang in the 1960 film Ocean’s Eleven. Forty-one years later, Silva’s final acting credit would be a small role in the Ocean’s Eleven remake.

The thrice-divorced actor was reportedly survived by his two sons, Michael and Scott.

