Tributes flood in for students and school caretaker killed in city rampage

Tributes have continued to flood in for two talented first-year students and a school caretaker after they were stabbed to death during a deadly rampage in Nottingham.

Medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber, who were both studying at the University of Nottingham (UoN), were found fatally knifed in the street by police at 4.04am on Tuesday.

The third victim, Ian Coates, 65, who worked as a site manager for the LEAD Academy Trust, was described as “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after the trio were stabbed to death.

Barnaby Webber, second left, with his family (Family handout/PA)

UoN’s vice-chancellor, Professor Shearer West, said Ms O’Malley-Kumar, 19, had been “thriving in her first year of study” – adding that she had been “inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady”.

In a statement, they said: “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady.

“Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was a talented hockey player (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was.

“She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing top-flight hockey at university.

“She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends.”

Prof West said Mr Webber, also aged 19, had a “particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China” – and that his tutors recalled “his energy as a student and as fun, friendly and full of life” in his seminars.

After the pair were found unresponsive in the street, Mr Coates was found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

Police officers outside a care home in Mapperley Road, Nottingham, where a man was caught on CCTV trying to gain access to a ground floor room (Jacob King/PA)

CCTV from a residential care home 100 yards from where Mr Coates was found, appearing to show a man dressed in black attempting to gain access to a bay window, is being examined by detectives.

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of the All Saints Shelter charity, which runs the home, said the footage showed someone trying to gain access through a ground-floor window at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Pridmore said a male member of staff at the care home monitored the man seen near the window until he had left the property.

A resident at the home, who did not wish to be named, said he “punched” the glass of his bay window to frighten off the man.

Police confirmed investigations had revealed that a man “matching the description of the suspect” had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

The force said the incident was not reported to them at the time.

The family of Mr Webber, who played hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs and was a member of the combined cadet forces, previously said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

(PA Graphics)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber’s family said: “Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”

Bancroft’s School, which Ms O’Malley-Kumar attended until last year, said they were “desperately shocked and saddened” by her death.

The talented sportswoman played international hockey for both the under-16 and under-18 England hockey teams as well as the Essex under-15 women’s team.

Paying tribute to Mr Coates, Ross Middleton, executive headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.”

Diana Owen, CEO of LEAD Academy Trust, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news.

“Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time.”

If police wish to hold the suspect in custody beyond Wednesday evening without charge they will need to apply to magistrates for permission.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.