Tributes to fired Solskjaer and Phillips signs crutch – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.

Football

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful.



Thankyou for everything boss.



Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021

Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 21, 2021

You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lXtb5MR7bc — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 21, 2021

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

The inevitable news has broken this morning. There were bigger managerial names than him that tried and failed in recent seasons and he leaves the club with the most talented collection of players it’s had in a while. It’s the next managers job to get the best out of them…. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 21, 2021

I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjær!

Ole you are forever, Sir!

Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!

Thank you Ole ❤️ @ManUtd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2021

You don’t see that every day!

Look out!

I'm coming for all of you pic.twitter.com/cxYCFzaZku — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 21, 2021

Gary Neville had his Sunday mapped out.

Morning and it’s City v Everton today for me but first 👇 . Enjoy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UtXf59dSH — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

Raheem Sterling was on target.

+3️⃣ ⚽️ and a clean sheet on my 300th PL appearance 😇

Have a great weekend 💙 pic.twitter.com/Faxg9B5mVA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 21, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah loved Liverpool’s win.

One year until Qatar 2022.

One year to go until the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup! 👊 pic.twitter.com/anUTXsfhFS — England (@England) November 21, 2021

Liam Gallagher could not believe Rodri’s wonder strike.

OMG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 21, 2021

What a hit!

Cricket

Jason Roy enjoyed the rugby.

Golf

Tiger Woods made progress.

Boxing

Josh Taylor enjoyed the boxing.

Great night at the boxing last night 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/EdYusyypzd — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 21, 2021

