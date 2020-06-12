Tributes pour in for 19-year-old girl found dead at beauty spot

Heartbroken friends of Cali Smith have paid tribute to the 19-year-old. (MEN)

Heartbroken family and friends of a teenager found dead at a beauty spot have paid tribute to her as a “lovely” person with the “kindest heart”.

The body of 19-year-old Cali Smith was found near the Kirklees Trail in Bury in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Greater Manchester Police have said they do not believe her death to be suspicious.

Tributes have poured in for the teen, with her sister Ashleigh Smith telling the Manchester Evening News: “She was such a lovely bubbly person, full of energy.”

Cali, 19, was found dead near a footpath on the Kirklees Trail in Bury, Greater Manchester. (MEN)

She added: “Had such swagger in everything she wore. She was a groovy chick. She had the kindest heart, so caring. And loved her family ever so much.

“I loved her so so much and still do. She was the bestest sister ever. And we had the most perfect childhood together.”

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “R.I.P to my gorgeous baby sister... Now you can be at peace with no pain...

“I love you more than ever Callie. I will always think about you every second of the day!! You was sooo beautiful but, now like I said you can finally be happy and be at peace without the stupid demons.

“I love you more than you ever knew... My little Barbie twinny. I'm gonna miss you Callie.”

Crowds gathered for a balloon release in Heaton Park in honour of Cali. (MEN)

Friends and loved ones gathered at Heaton Park in Manchester for a balloon release in memory of Cali on Thursday.

Friends shared former memories of Cali on Twitter. Katie Scott-Holmes, a fellow pupil at Parrenthorn High School, said: “Still in shock but RIP Cali such a beautiful soul!

“Had nothing but nice things to say whenever we spoke and always made me laugh u will be missed by everyone. Thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Gabe Curran tweeted: “Rest easy r kid you’ll be missed a lot more than you’ll ever know. I just wish you knew how much you mean to everybody.

“Best believe I’ll be bumping your Spotify playlist till the day I die.”