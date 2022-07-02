Tributes to Andy Goram and Jasprit Bumrah stars – Saturday’s sporting social

Andy Goram and Jasprit Bumrah (PA)

Football

Rangers bade farewell to “The Goalie”.

Andy Goram. 1964-2022



💙 The Goalie pic.twitter.com/6HouAgSche — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 2, 2022

Tributes came from all quarters.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of legendary Scotland goalkeeper, Andy Goram.



The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Andy's family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/RgUN074M5p — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) July 2, 2022

R.I.P. Rangers legend Andy Goram. My condolences to his family .💚💙 — Pierre van Hooijdonk (@pierrevh17) July 2, 2022

Really sad news to hear of the passing of Andy Goram. Taken far too young. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 2, 2022

Sorry to hear the sad passing of Andy Goram.. Sending my condolences onto the Goram family .. RIP Andy 🙏🏻 #thegoalie — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) July 2, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former captain Andy Goram.



The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Andy’s family and close friends at this very sad time.https://t.co/pxCWKm8GIA pic.twitter.com/blQi27IRWD — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 2, 2022

We are saddened to learn of the passing of goalkeeping great Andy Goram. Andy was our ‘keeper in the opening league match at NDP in August 2001 v Queen of the South. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) July 2, 2022

We are saddened to learn of the death of our former goalkeeper Andy Goram.



Our condolences are with Andy’s family and friends #PUSB https://t.co/6g2kdkeu01 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 2, 2022

Andy Goram RIP💙 — Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) July 2, 2022

Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 2, 2022

RIP Andy Goram ❤️ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 2, 2022

Jermaine Jenas took in Adele’s comeback gig.

England – and their Aston Villa contingent – were still celebrating their Under-19 European Championship win.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversary of one of their best signings.

Alan Shearer went down memory lane.

Celtic unveiled their new hoops.

🟢 We're on our way to 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆! ⚪️



The @adidasfootball x #CelticFC 2022/23 Home Kit is here🍀



Available to pre-order online now ⤵ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 2, 2022

Gary Cahill would not be beaten.

I just wanted it more! 🥇🏃🏻🤣 pic.twitter.com/BVeJ6BsGzv — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) July 2, 2022

Dean Henderson was on the move.

Absolutely delighted to join @NFFC on loan for the season. Can’t wait to experience the City ground! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/xd2fn4rnYb — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 2, 2022

Cricket

India’s Jasprit Bumrah smashed a Test-record 35 off a Stuart Broad over.

Stuart Broad to @Jaspritbumrah93 the batter💥💥



An over to remember! A record shattering over! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/l9l7lslhUh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2022

“Is it Yuvi or Bumrah?” – Sachin Tendulkar recalled Broad’s previous treatment by Yuvraj Singh in T20.

Edgbaston was tangled up in blue.

Today Edgbaston turns #BlueForBob 💙



Please support the amazing work of the @bobwillisfund by texting Twenty, Thirty or Forty to 70843 or donating online here: https://t.co/0hWgDfUjdB pic.twitter.com/koDzTQPMXi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2022

Wimbledon

Pure class from Carlos Alcaraz.

Sportsmanship of the highest order 👏@carlosalcaraz made sure Oscar Otte's winner counted, in spite of the call correction#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rV5SY4HzFH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

An unusual tribute for Centre Court’s centenary.

Harmony Tan went through the legs in her rout of Katie Boulter.

Harmony Tan was having a lot of fun in her 51-minute victory over Katie Boulter ⚡



The Frenchwoman's brilliant run continues and she's into the second week of #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Lj9weEAhL9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Rugby union

Kevin Pietersen was loving the pre-match build-up in Auckland.

Anywhere near a TV, turn on NOW!



HAKA time… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 2, 2022

The All Blacks thanked Ireland for an intense game.