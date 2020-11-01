A Tribute to Steve McQueen: The Ultimate American Badass

One star shines brightest. Steve McQueen’s peers simply do not enjoy this level of fame. Brando, Dean, Newman, Clift, Beatty, Reynolds, Redford...the list goes on, and McQueen is still the biggest. These names have arguably faded slightly with time, while McQueen, goes from strength to strength. Why is this? There is no one definitive answer, only countless reasons, each one different for every fan and admirer.

Casual 1960 – A rare and relaxed photo of Steve McQueen standing in front of his home mailbox on 8842 Skyline Drive in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles. The 883-square-foot home was built in 1952.

Somewhere a wide-eyed youngster pulls back, pulse quickening, as he watches an intense blond-haired, blue-eyed actor command the wheel of a 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT in a chase against a black Dodge Charger through the rolling hills of San Francisco in Bullitt. Somewhere someone watches The Magnificent Seven exchange bullets for the 20th time, and he enjoys it as if it were his first viewing. This fan sits in front of the screen, glued and transfixed. Like a child, the viewer is enraptured by those eyes, that cocky grin. Somewhere a youth envisions himself as a World War II POW trying to crawl underneath a barbed-wire fence in the video game version of The Great Escape. Or perhaps the youth has seen a mesmerizing face on the cover of a fashion magazine or in a popular car commercial and murmured aloud, “This guy looks cool.”

That guy is none other than Steve McQueen, the global superstar and icon of cinema, whose life was claimed by cancer four decades ago. But like a phoenix from the ashes, McQueen’s legacy has only grown stronger over the years.

McQueen has been reinvented since his Nov. 7, 1980, death as much more than a movie star. In today’s world, he is a silent pitchman, a fashion icon, an enduring mythical figure of alpha-male coolness, and the original American badass. His image and likeness are omnipresent.

Great Escape 1962 – Steve McQueen tooling around on a motorcycle in between takes on The Great Escape, the 1963 movie that minted him a worldwide superstar.

