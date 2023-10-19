Tribute to 'best husband' after fatal Erdington crash

A driver who died when his car struck a tree was the "best husband, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle and grandson", his wife said.

Madasur Mir, from Erdington, Birmingham, was in his BMW on Tyburn Road on Sunday when the crash happened.

In the tribute, his wife added: "My darling husband, when will I ever see you again? My heart aches."

A passenger in the BMW, a man in his 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition, police said.

