Tribune’s Best: Vote for SLO County’s top high school football player from Week 6

Choose from 18 players in the Week 6 reader poll to determine the top high school football player in San Luis Obispo County.

Last week, Connor Bowman from Paso Robles High captured the top spot with 13,513 votes, or 53%, trailed by Raemer Agnes of Nipomo with 9,822 votes, or 38%, and Cole Tanner of Mission Prep with 1,047, or 4%.

This is a fun, unscientific poll, and you may vote as many times as you wish to support your selection for The Tribune’s Football Player of the Week.

The poll closes at 7 p.m. on Friday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Coaches, parents or students may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll consideration by emailing nwilson@thetribunenews.com and providing game stats for your nominee (full player name and stats). Please write “Athlete of the Week nominee” in the subject line.

Have fun voting, share the poll with friends and good luck!

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.