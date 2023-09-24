Tribune’s Best: Who was SLO County’s top high school football player in Week 4?

We have 23 athletes to pick from in our poll for the best player in Week 4 in San Luis Obispo County high school football.

Anthony Chavez of Templeton High won the Week 3 poll with 14,703 votes, or 48%, followed by Peyton Quaglino of San Luis Obispo with 8,975 or 29%, and Junior Herlihy of Arroyo Grande with 5,096 or 17%

