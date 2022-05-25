Tribun Health Appoints Ludovic d'Apréa as Chief Customer Officer and Strengthens Its C-Level Global Team

PARIS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health today announced the appointment of Ludovic d'Apréa as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) of the Company, in charge of global sales and operations, including projects implementation and customer care. Ludovic has a proven track record as a global leader of motivating and developing strong teams while driving complex change, putting a strong set of operational processes in place and achieving growth & turnaround in the business, all within highly competitive industries such as healthcare IT and medical imaging equipment.

Prior to joining Tribun Health, Ludovic led the Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics business of Philips Healthcare. He joined the Company as part of the acquisition of the Healthcare Information Solutions division (PACS) of Carestream by Philips. Ludovic has been leading that business unit for seven years from Rochester, NY, USA. He previously ran the Business of Carestream in Europe after the General Electric's Healthcare IT business for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. His extensive experience and expertise offer a promising perspective for further achievement as a Chief Customer Officer overseeing Tribun Health's global sales and services to move forward a worldwide standard of quality.

"With the strong growth ahead in digital pathology, it became evident that we needed to find someone who could accelerate our business development across the world with first-class project delivery and customer care. We were looking for someone with cross-team communication and strategic planning as well as rigorous execution. It was obvious Ludovic was the right man, and I am so glad to have him on board," says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health.

"I am thrilled to have joined Tribun Health as Executive Director and also shareholder. With an intimate pathology understanding, deep customer relationships, and innovative solutions powered by in-house AI capability, Tribun Health is an opportunity for me to bring my experience to a company that has a lot of growth potential. There are still many things to implement, which notably includes strengthening our teams across the globe with new talents. It is an honor to join that team at this extraordinary time," says Ludovic d'Apréa, New Chief Customer Officer at Tribun Health.

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris-based, privately held company addresses a significant, fast-growing, and unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology departmental digitalization. Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage/organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and report generation. Tribun Health's award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is considered the industry leader, winning the Best in Klas 2022 award for the most successful digital pathology provider in Europe. Tribun Health's extensive, decade-long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology suite. https://www.tribun.health/

Contact: Lorine Marcoux, Marketing Manager, Tribun Health, +33 1 89 20 38 53, lmarcoux(@)tribun.health

