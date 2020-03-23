Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa’s Pan African Tobacco Group Achieved a Milestone in Transition From Family-run Business into Corporate Entity

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa and his Pan African Tobacco Group (PTG), Africa's largest indigenous producer of cigarettes and other Tobacco products, reached a milestone in 2018 by celebrating its 40th anniversary. Ayabatwa founded the company in 1978 when he began manufacturing cigarettes in Burundi 1978, expanding into DR Congo in 1984, into the South African market in 1991, and into Angola, Uganda, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Sudan between 1996 and 2013. Today, PTG operates and trades across Sub-Saharan Africa.

On marking its 40th anniversary two years ago, PTG began another journey - transforming the company from family-run to family-owned business. This required selecting non-family managers which meant evaluation of non-family successor candidates not only for their professional capabilities and background, but also in terms of their fit with the family business culture.

On March 23, 2020, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa announced that a milestone was reached. PTG's management is in the hands of a non-family managing director that meets two crucial requirements, namely, professional capabilities and in terms of his fit with the PTG family business culture. Ayabatwa said that he was very pleased with the milestone PTG has achieved, noting that the transition to a corporate entity would continue in days ahead according to plan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Contact

David Himbara

contact@TribertRujugiroAyabatwa.net

SOURCE: Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/582148/Tribert-Rujugiro-Ayabatwas-Pan-African-Tobacco-Group-Achieved-a-Milestone-in-Transition-From-Family-run-Business-into-Corporate-Entity



