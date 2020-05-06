Tribeca Studios, iHeartMedia In ‘Fierce’ Podcast Partnership

Click here to read the full article.

Tribeca Studios is dipping its toe into podcasting in partnership with iHeartMedia, teaming up on a new series called Fierce about formidable women from history.

The branded entertainment and production arm of Tribeca Enterprises — parent of the flagship film festival — is launching Fierce today (May 6). New episodes post weekly through June 17 on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple and other platforms.

The series was conceived to shed light “on the fierce women to whom history has not given due weight,” Tribeca said. In each episode, journalist and author Jo Piazza tells the life story of an historical figure then connects the legacy of each subjects to a modern woman she interviews.

Episode 1, Clementine Paddleford: The Woman who Revolutionized Food Writing, celebrates a forgotten food journalist who elevated the craft from the mundane to an art form and taught herself to fly a plane so she could report on food across the country and around the world. Piazza interviews food writer Yasmin Khan, whose books on Middle Eastern cooking include The Saffron Tales and Zaitoun.

Her other subjects include Cheng I Sao, a successful pirate in the South China Sea; Phillis Wheatley, a house slave in Boston who became the first African American woman to publish a book of poetry; early Hollywood director Dorothy Arzner; Harvard mathematician and pioneering computer programmer Grace Hopper; Sarah Breedlove (Madame CJ Walker), the first black female mogul who created a best-selling hair tonic; transgender pioneer Christine Jorgensen; and Jeannette Ranking, the first woman to service in Congress as representative – for Montana – in 1916.

