The Tribeca Film Institute has paused its operations and has been hit with a small round of layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Over the coming weeks, the institute is expected to wind down its existing programming, with a final closure date in September.

Less than 10 staff members were laid off, while the rest of the institute’s staff were placed at parent company Tribeca Enterprises.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Online Festival 'We Are One' Sets More Than 100 Films to Screen Free on YouTube

The board will reevaluate options in the fall of how to best support storytellers and filmmakers in the future in the wake of the pandemic. The uncertainty around donations played a significant role in the board’s decision to suspend its operations on Tuesday.

The Tribeca Film Institute is a non-profit organization founded by Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001. The organization strives to empower filmmakers through education and grants. The Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary next April.

Variety first reported the news.

Read original story Tribeca Film Institute to Suspend Operations, Enact Layoffs At TheWrap