Triathlon rising star Waugh setting sights on global glory

British triathlete Kate Waugh will have gold on her mind when she lines up for the U23 World Championships later this year.

The 20-year-old from Gateshead finished fourth in her first senior race at last year’s Championships, taking the step-up to Olympic distances in her stride having made the leap from junior competition.

Training alongside the Olympic team is something that Waugh hasn’t taken for granted through the transition, a mentality she believes won’t change as she looks to the future.

“The thought of doing double the distance and racing for double the amount of time is pretty daunting. But I actually really enjoyed it,” she said.

“I really prefer doing the 10km run over the 5km because I think it suits me and plays to my strengths. It allows you to be a bit more tactful in races.

“I definitely changed my outlook a bit going into senior racing and haven’t put as much pressure on myself. I feel I have matured more as an athlete.”

Having finished second and third in her last two years at junior level at the World Championships and fourth last year, Waugh has her heart set on completing the set and winning gold this time around.

But triathlon is not the only leading light in her life – she is also in the process of completing her degree in Psychology at the University of Leeds.

She added: “Coming fourth last year was bittersweet because it was my first Olympic distance so to get a top five result on reflection, I was really happy.

“Initially it really hurt to just miss out on the podium and see them just ahead of me.

“It was just fuel to the fire to get on the podium this year. It would be nice to be on the top step.

“I’ve had second, third and fourth over the last three years so it would be great to have a gold medal.

“It is nice to have something to do when you aren’t training, it is another focus and a way of pushing myself in another aspect.

“I’d be lying if I said it has been easy to do. I’m really lucky to have the support from the university, they have helped me get the balance in my timetable and have been really understanding about my goals in the sport.”

Still just 21 and with success aplenty, Waugh certainly has time on her side when it comes to the rest of her career – not that she has any dreams of slowing down with the next Olympic Games, Paris 2024, on her personal horizon.

“I think it is every athlete’s dream to make the Olympics,” she added.

“It is a scary thing to say but the thought of the Olympics in four years’ time is always in the back of my mind.

“It is really exciting, and I am really looking forward to the next five years of training. I am really loving the sport at the moment and I just hope it stays that way.”

