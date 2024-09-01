Triathlon postponed at Paralympics due to water quality

Dave Ellis (left), with guide Luke Pollard, is a leading British medal hope in the Paris 2024 para-triathlon [Getty Images]

The para-triathlon events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics have been postponed by 24 hours due to poor water quality in the River Seine.

All 11 triathlon races had been due to take place on Sunday, 1 September, but heavy rain in Paris has caused water quality in the Seine to drop, World Triathlon said in a statement.

The events will now take place on Monday, 2 September, subject to further tests.

It is the latest difficulty for Paris 2024 organisers surrounding Olympic and Paralympic events taking place in the River Seine.

The Olympic triathlon events were subject to several delays due to heavy rain during the early stages of the Games.

And the Paralympic triathlon was originally supposed to take place over two days - Sunday 1 and Monday, 2 September - before all the events were switched to Sunday due to forecasts of bad weather.

That bad weather arrived earlier than expected, meaning the para-triathlon is now due to be competed on Monday - the day initially vacated by organisers.

A statement from World Triathlon confirmed the decision to postpone was made after tests at 02:30 BST on Sunday morning - just under five hours before races were due to begin.

"The latest tests show a decrease in water quality in the river following the rain episodes over the last two days," the statement read.

"As a result, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, 1 September is not suitable for swimming and above the threshold established by World Triathlon.

"It has been decided to schedule all 11 para-triathlon medal events on 2 September. This is subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes and with these conditions, the para-triathlon events cannot take place today."

Great Britain has 11 athletes competing across seven of the triathlon events at the 2024 Paralympics.

These include reigning PTS5 women's Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman, who is set to defend her gold against team-mate Claire Cashmore.

The world, European and Commonwealth champion Dave Ellis will look to finally win Paralympic gold in the men's PTV, while Rio 2016 silver medallist Alison Peasgood will try to go one better in the women's PTV.

