Triathlon contestant injured as bike struck by ‘hit-and-run’ driver

A contestant in an Ironman triathlon in Bolton has been injured after his bike and a car collided in a suspected hit-and-run incident.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Chorley New Road in Horwich at around 3.10pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force said the cyclist was treated at the scene but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

GMP did not confirm whether the driver had stopped, saying only that inquiries are ongoing, but a witness said the vehicle had left the scene.

The spectator told the PA news agency it was a hit-and-run incident at the intersection between Chorley New Road, Tudor Avenue and Somerset Road.

Chorley New Road was closed to traffic at the time, but the driver drove around the cones before speeding across.

“I was watching nearby and went to the junction within seconds,” the witness said.

“There was no sign of the vehicle and several people who were at the junction confirmed the driver hadn’t stopped, just sped away.”

Footage showed the athlete being treated by an ambulance crew while other participants continued with the running and cycling legs of the event.

The Ironman triathlon involves athletes aged 17 to 70 racing in a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full marathon.

Sunday was Bolton’s 12th time hosting the event and competitors raced in Pennington Flash Country Park for the swim.

Bolton Council’s website said: “For only the second time athletes will cycle into Bolton town centre.

“The bike course will see them cycling along Chorley New Road, passing Queens Park, coming into Bolton town centre and on to Le Mans Crescent, before heading to Bury via Folds Road and Tonge Moor Road.

“The marathon route will take place in and around Bolton town centre and Queens Park, with the finale on Victoria Square, finishing against the backdrop of Bolton town hall.