Triathlete Oliver Gunning hails important partnership with Boost Drinks

Northern Irish paratriathlon star Oliver Gunning says a game-changing partnership between Boost Drinks and SportsAid has been instrumental in fuelling his globetrotting adventures this season.

The 18-year-old, who is currently ranked 21st in the B3 classification world rankings, started receiving support from Boost Drinks at the beginning of 2022 and has enjoyed a whirlwind of a year since then.

He represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games and has competed abroad in Spain, Portugal and Italy - something he admits would not have been possible without the all-important support.

“I found out about the funding at the start of this year,” said Gunning, who benefits from financial support from Boost Drinks – a company born over 20 years ago with a vision of energising everybody in every way and is committed to supporting its local communities, whether this be fuelling them with its range of Sports, Energy, Iced Coffee, and Protein Drinks, or by getting more involved to help them achieve their goal.

“They’ve sent me packs, a t-shirt and drinks, some other stuff as well, it’s a very surreal thing to arrive in the post.

“The funding has been huge for me in the past few races to achieve my potential. I’ve been away racing quite a lot this year abroad, so in Italy, Portugal, those sort of places.

“It’s quite hard, especially as a development athlete, getting sponsorships or partnerships or being supported by people, so Boost have been really supportive.

“The money they’ve helped fund me with has been really important to my success this year.

“It’s very surreal. I only picked this sport up four years ago properly and to be at the level where people are starting to support me, companies that people would know of support me, it’s amazing!”

SportsAid supports over 1,000 athletes each year – the vast majority aged 12 to 18 – by providing them with a financial award to help towards training and competition costs.

This acts as a real motivational boost as it is often the first recognition they receive outside of their support network, with most of them relying heavily on their parents as they have no other funding.

These athletes are Great Britain's brightest sporting prospects, nominated to SportsAid by the national governing bodies of more than 60 sports based on set criteria from each.

The typical value of a SportsAid award is £1,000 with money generated through a combination of commercial partnerships, trust and charitable funds, and fundraising activities.

The money has largely gone to travel costs, but it has also proved invaluable in terms of buying equipment for Gunning.

In a sport that can see multiple mechanical issues occur on the bike leg - something he has been affected by this year - having spare equipment is crucial.

He added: “[It’s] mainly for travel and getting to races, and bits and pieces with equipment.

“We normally have a few issues at races, and when we have a few issues at races, knowing that I have funds there or support there to help me, it helps me answer all the problems before the race.”

