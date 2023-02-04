Triangular ‘marvel’ house listed in NY has people asking if the Avengers are in town

A stunningly original design has landed on the real estate market in New York — one that has left some folks speechless.

The one-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed for $760,000 and sticks out from the ordinary homes around it.

“Unique triangular architectural marvel in the heart of Buffalo, NY,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Additional studio/ garage space in back, along with terrace in backyard. Faces a small park. Includes vacuum elevator between floors for easy access.”

The listing says that the 2,000-square-foot home has been put up for sale by the owner and is close to downtown Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Its captivating exterior — and that vacuum elevator inside — started quite a stir on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights quirky houses for sale. And some people are a tad perplexed.

“That’s acute house!” one person joked.

“Buffalo snow storms roof load: 6+ feet of snow, 120+ lbs per sq ft. Engineer of this house: ‘hold my beer,’” another said.

“I feel like this is like … an Avengers satellite location,” someone noted.

“Very cool triangular home, but I can only live in houses shaped like hexagons,”one person said.

“I actually dig this,” another commented.

“I need this kind of architecture in my life,” someone tweeted.

“So that’s what it must be like to live in a PS5,” one person joked.

“I love to feel like the walls are closing in on me,” another said.

Bomb shelter tucked in the basement of this 1895 Victorian house for sale. Take a look

Bathrooms made of shipping containers? Take a look at bizarre castle for sale in Texas