The Triangle Sweet 16: Trinity remains on top. Who else is among the region’s best?
Amazing things happen for teams that hold serve at hoe, no matter who they play.
Take Wake Forest, which keeps climbing the ladder after an impressive win at home against Wakefield. The top teams aren’t perfect, of course, and not a single team in this Sweet 16 has a record without a loss, but those top teams continue to look impressive against their competition.
For another week, Trinity holds down our top spot, and in a rare occurrence, not a single team debuted or dropped this week compared to last, though there was some shuffling around within the Top 16.
Here are this week’s rankings:
Triangle Sweet 16
Rank
School
Division
Class
Rec.
Pvs.
1
Trinity Academy
NICSAA
2A
14-3
1
2
Cleveland
NCHSAA
4A
16-1
2
3
Jordan
NCHSAA
4A
13-2
3
4
Wake Forest
NCHSAA
4A
11-3
6
5
Holly Springs
NCHSAA
4A
14-3
7
6
Wakefield
NCHSAA
4A
12-3
4
7
East Wake
NCHSAA
3A
9-3
9
8
Panther Creek
NCHSAA
4A
11-4
5
9
Hillside
NCHSAA
4A
9-2
8
10
Broughton
NCHSAA
4A
10-5
12
11
Apex Friendship
NCHSAA
4A
11-4
10
12
Southern Durham
NCHSAA
3A
9-4
13
13
Enloe
NCHSAA
4A
9-5
11
14
Athens Drive
NCHSAA
4A
10-5
14
15
Cary Academy
NCISAA
4A
10-5
16
16
Millbrook
NCHSAA
4A
9-8
15
Also in consideration: Green Level (9-8), Ravenscroft (6-7), Cardinal Gibbons (8-8), Cary Christian (11-7), Fuquay Varina (9-8).