The Triangle Sweet 16: Trinity remains on top. Who else is among the region’s best?

Amazing things happen for teams that hold serve at hoe, no matter who they play.

Take Wake Forest, which keeps climbing the ladder after an impressive win at home against Wakefield. The top teams aren’t perfect, of course, and not a single team in this Sweet 16 has a record without a loss, but those top teams continue to look impressive against their competition.

For another week, Trinity holds down our top spot, and in a rare occurrence, not a single team debuted or dropped this week compared to last, though there was some shuffling around within the Top 16.

Here are this week’s rankings:

Triangle Sweet 16

Rank School Division Class Rec. Pvs. 1 Trinity Academy NICSAA 2A 14-3 1 2 Cleveland NCHSAA 4A 16-1 2 3 Jordan NCHSAA 4A 13-2 3 4 Wake Forest NCHSAA 4A 11-3 6 5 Holly Springs NCHSAA 4A 14-3 7 6 Wakefield NCHSAA 4A 12-3 4 7 East Wake NCHSAA 3A 9-3 9 8 Panther Creek NCHSAA 4A 11-4 5 9 Hillside NCHSAA 4A 9-2 8 10 Broughton NCHSAA 4A 10-5 12 11 Apex Friendship NCHSAA 4A 11-4 10 12 Southern Durham NCHSAA 3A 9-4 13 13 Enloe NCHSAA 4A 9-5 11 14 Athens Drive NCHSAA 4A 10-5 14 15 Cary Academy NCISAA 4A 10-5 16 16 Millbrook NCHSAA 4A 9-8 15

Also in consideration: Green Level (9-8), Ravenscroft (6-7), Cardinal Gibbons (8-8), Cary Christian (11-7), Fuquay Varina (9-8).