Triangle of Sadness Director Calls Actress Charlbi Dean's Sudden Death at 32 a 'Tragedy'

After Charlbi Dean's death at age 32, writer/director Ruben Östlund is remembering the actress as having "care and sensitivity" on set.

"Charlbi's sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy," Östlund, who directed Dean in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, wrote on Instagram.

"It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew," he continued. "The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiance Luke."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Dean died Monday in New York City after an unexpected illness. The illness has not been disclosed.

Actress Charlbi Dean Kriek, director Ruben Ostlund and actor Harris Dickinson attend the photocall for "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson on May 22.

Dean, who also appeared on The CW's Black Lightning, revealed in April that she was engaged to artist Luke Volker.

Earlier this year, Triangle of Sadness won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, in May. It hits theaters Oct. 7, and also stars Woody Harrelson and Where the Crawdads Sing's Harris Dickinson. In the film, Dean plays model Yaya, a rich guest invited for a luxury cruise, where things go very wrong.

Swedish film director Ruben Ostlund, South African model and actress Charlbi Dean and US actor Woody Harrelson attend a press conference for the film "Triangle of Sadness" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2022.

JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Ruben Ostlund, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson on May 22.

The actress acknowledged the film's Cannes win on Instagram, writing at the time, "Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family."