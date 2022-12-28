Triangle liquor store hours change for New Year’s holidays. Here’s what to know.

If you want to have a festive drink to start the new year in the Triangle, you’ll need to plan ahead and get your liquor in advance.

North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores are closed on New Year’s Day and other major holidays. Plus, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, and ABC stores are also closed on Sundays.

Local ABC stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, though hours vary from county to county. The stores will also be closed on the day after New Year’s Day.

To help you plan your shopping trips, we’ve compiled the New Year’s operating hours for ABC stores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties.

Wake County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Liquor stores in Wake County will be open normal hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.

▪ Stores will be closed on both Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.

▪ Stores will reopen Jan. 3 and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Wake County ABC store holiday hours, visit wakeabc.com/2022-holiday-season-store-hours.

Durham County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Durham County liquor stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

▪ Stores will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

For more information about Durham County ABC store holiday hours, visit durhamabc.com or call 919-419-6217.

Orange County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Orange County liquor stores will be open regular hours, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.

▪ Stores will be closed on both Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

For more information about Orange County ABC store holiday hours, visit orangeabc.com or call 919-732-3432.

Johnston County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Johnston County liquor stores will be open regular hours, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.

▪ Stores will be closed on both Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

For more information about Johnston County ABC store holiday hours, visit johnstonabc.com or call 919-934-7249.