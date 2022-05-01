Triangle college football transfer portal tracker: Latest on NC State, UNC and Duke

Jonas Pope IV, Steve Wiseman
·5 min read
Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

More than 30 football players who started the 2021 season at N.C. State, UNC or Duke have transferred.

Some players left during the season and have already landed at new schools. Others entered the transfer portal at the end of the year, hoping to find a new school before next season.

Ahead of the Sunday, May 1 deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and remain eligible to play during the 2022 season without a waiver, The News and Observer complied this Triangle transfer portal tracker.

Like our college basketball transfer portal tracker, it includes all the players from N.C. State, UNC and Duke who have entered the portal, as well as players who have transferred to one of the Triangle school.

N.C. STATE

On the way out —

Ian Williams, kicker: Used 2021 as a redshirt season.

Aaron McLaughlin, quarterback: Backup QB appeared in just two games in 2021, with zero pass attempts. Transferred to Jacksonville State.

Terrell Dawkins, defensive line: Played in 10 games in 2021, finished with six tackles. Started six games in 2020, but was in and out of the lineup in 2021 as he battled back from an injury. Transferred to South Carolina.

Khalid Martin, defensive back: Reserve safety who was trying to work his way back from a season-ending hip injury in 2020. Made a full return in 2021, playing on special teams.

Ibrahim Kante, defensive end: Started 13 games in four seasons. Played in 11 games in 2021 and finished with three sacks. Transferred to Buffalo.

Mario Love Jr., defensive back: Reserve cornerback who took a redshirt during the 2021 season. Transferred to North Carolina A&T in the offseason.

Max Fisher, wide receiver: Switch from wide receiver to safety, and then to defensive back. Scored a touchdown on a blocked punt against Duke in 2020. Played in 11 games in the 2020 season.

Nehki Meredith, defensive back: Played in three games in 2021 with one tackle.

On the way in —

Darryl Jones, wide receiver: During the 2021 season at Maryland, Jones caught 23 passes for 319 yards and two scores.

Shane McDonough, punter: McDonough might have the biggest shoes to fill, taking over for Trenton Gill. At Towson, McDonough averaged 43.2 yards per punt, making him the all-time leader in school history.

North Carolina

On the way out —

Emery Simmons, wide receiver: Simmons played in 11 games at UNC. He caught four passes for 72 yards. Transferred to Indiana.

Kamarro Edwards, running back: Did not see any game action in 2021.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, defensive back: Had six tackles in 13 games in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. Played in two games and had an interception as a true freshman in 2020.

Alex Nobles, athlete: Had one tackle in two games in two seasons.

Trevion Stevenson, linebacker: Reserve linebacker who didn’t see any game action in 2021.

Stephen Gosell, wide receiver: Caught two passes in 10 games in 2021. Played in five games as a true freshman. Transferred to Virginia Tech

Trey Morrison, defensive back: Was sixth in tackles in 2021. Started 42 games at UNC. Was an All-ACC honorable mention pick in 2020. Transferred to Oklahoma.

Tryone Hopper, linebacker: Had 63 tackles from 2017-2021, only had two stops last season. Hopper only played in the season-opener against Virginia Tech in 2021. Transferred to Missouri.

Eugene Asante, linebacker: Had 23 tackles in 12 games in 2021 from the linebacker spot. Was expected to fill in as starter after Chazz Surratt went to the NFL. Transferred to Auburn.

Beau Corrales, wide receiver: Caught 80 passes with 12 touchdowns from 2017-2020. Missed all of 2021 with an injury. Transferred to SMU.

Kristian Varner, defensive line: Had three tackles in two seasons. Transferred to Georgia Southern.

Josh Henderson, running back: Carried the ball 41 times for 209 yards in three seasons. Transferred to Indiana.

Clyde Pinder, Jr., defensive line: Pinder had seven tackles in two seasons for UNC. Transferred to USF.

Khafre Brown, wide receiver: Caught one pass in six games in 2021. He caught 15 passes for 337 yards as a freshman in 2020. Transferred to USF.

A.J. Beatty, linebacker: Switched from defensive line to offensive line during one season in Chapel Hill. Transferred to Albany.

On the way in —

Noah Taylor, linebacker: Former UVA linebacker started 12 games for the Cavaliers in 2021. Was third on the team with 69 tackles. Also added 3.5 sacks. Played in a total of 30 games for UVA.

Corey Gaynor, offensive line: Transferred to UNC from Miami, where he started 27 games in three seasons for the Hurricanes. Was limited to just three games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jacolbe Cowan, defensive line: Transferred to UNC from Ohio State. Appeared in five games in 2021, with three tackles as a redshirt freshman.

Lejond Cavazos, defensive back: Another Ohio State transfer. Played in 11 games in 2021, with eight tackles.

Duke

On the way out —

Trent Davis, running back: Had nine carries for 29 yards in 2021. Went through spring drills with the Blue Devils.

Peace Addo, offensive tackle: Reserve offensive lineman who saw action in 16 games in four seasons.

Jarrett Garner, wide receiver: Caught 23 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the past two seasons. Transferred to ECU.

Nate Thompson, safety: Had 85 tackles in three seasons, with two interceptions. Transferred to Akron.

Jalen Alexander, safety: Had 84 tackles in three seasons. Alexander had two interceptions in 2019. Transferred to Louisville.

Zamari Ellis, defensive end: Former tight end moved to defensive end and had one tackle in 2021.

Jeremiah Lewis, cornerback: Had 83 tackles and two interceptions in four years at Duke. Transferred to Northwestern.

Gunnar Holmberg, quarterback: Former Heritage High School star completed 217-of-324 passes for 2,358 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2021. Transferred to Florida International.

Gary Smith, defensive end: Had 33 tackles in two seasons with Duke. Transferred to UCLA in the offseason.

Jake Bobo, wide receiver: Highly productive receiver caught 126 passes for 1,441 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons at Duke. Transferred to UCLA.

Lummie Young, safety: Leaves Duke with 145 tackles in four seasons. Young had two career-interceptions for the Blue Devils. Transferred to Tulane.

On the way in —

Evan Deckers, long snapper: Played in 40 career games at UMass and served as the team’s primary long snapper in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

