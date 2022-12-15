TRIANGL Swim's "Fontenille" Collection Is for the Winter Sun Seekers

Rising swimwear label TRIANGL has unveiled an exclusive new collection for all year long bikini enthusiasts. Dubbed "Fontenille," the release introduces new seasonal colorways and prints for its most beloved silhouettes as well as matching, quintessential beachwear accessories.

The coveted bikini silhouettes "Vinca," "Mica," "Aster," "Melrose," "Rhay," "Mala," "Maia" and "Kaya" arrive in an array of textures and colorways, with Italian velvet taking the spotlight in this collection. From floral patterns and Ibizan sunset prints to vibrant hues, there's a style for every taste. Meanwhile, for the one shoulder-piece lovers, "Marvi" and "Vinni" are the must-have choice.

Other highlights include beach-ready shorts, shirts, bucket hats, skirts and cover-ups that arrive in matching hues and patterns to the exclusive swimwear pieces. Jaynee Penny, TRIANGL's creative director, told Hypebae, "Inspired by the Spanish sun and vivid summer sunsets, the "Fontenille" collection features bold velvet, yellow lurex and crochet swim, set against the white-washed coastal villages and turquoise waters of Menorca. Made for our TRIANGL girls to take from sunrise to sunset with a siesta in between."

Take a look at the beautiful campaign lensed by Jonny Seelenmeyer in the gallery above and visit TRIANGL's website to browse the "Fontenille" collection.

