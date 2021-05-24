Trials to suck carbon dioxide from the air to start across the UK

Damian Carrington Environment editor
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Global Warming Images/Alamy Stock Photo</span>
Photograph: Global Warming Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Climate-heating carbon dioxide will be sucked from the air using trees, peat, rock chips, and charcoal in major new trials across the UK.

Scientists said the past failure to rapidly cut emissions means some CO2 will need to be removed from the atmosphere to reach net zero by 2050 and halt the climate crisis. The £30m government-funded project will test ways to do this effectively and affordably on over 100 hectares (247 acres) of land, making it one of the biggest trials in the world.

Degraded peatlands will be re-wetted and replanted in the Pennines and west Wales, while rock chips that absorb CO2 as they break down in soil will be tested on farms in Devon, Hertfordshire and mid-Wales. Special charcoal called biochar will be buried at a sewage disposal site, on former mine sites and railway embankments.

The best large-scale ways to use trees to capture carbon will also be examined across the UK, including on Ministry of Defence and National Trust land. The last trial will measure the carbon removal potential of energy crops such as willow and miscanthus grass for the first time at commercial scale. These crops would be burned for energy, with the CO2 emissions trapped and stored underground.

“This is seriously exciting and pretty much world leading,” said Prof Cameron Hepburn, at the University of Oxford and who is leading the coordination of the trials. “Nobody really wants to be in the situation of having to suck so much CO2 from the atmosphere. But that’s where we are – we’ve delayed [climate action] for too long.”

He emphasised that cutting emissions from fossil fuel burning as fast as possible remains vital to tackling global heating: “There’s no suggestion that [CO2 removal] is a substitute for reducing our emissions.”

Scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have concluded there is no way of keeping the global temperature rise to the internationally agreed target of 1.5C without both cutting emissions and removing billions of tonnes of CO2 a year by 2050. The UK’s official climate advisers estimate the UK is likely to need to remove about 100m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2050 to reach net zero.

Carbon removal is also deemed essential because it will be difficult to halt all emissions from sectors such as aviation, farming and cement by 2050. The new trials are part of a £110m government programme that also includes trials of using technology to scrub CO2 directly from the air.

The coordination hub for the new trials will consider the social, ethical, and legal issues related to removing carbon. For example, said Hepburn: “If you’re grinding up rocks and putting it on land to grow food, then you want to make sure that what’s going into the food system is completely safe – I’m sure it will be.”

There is a current debate on whether carbon removal could be used by companies to offset their emissions, rather than cut them, and whether such offsets can be guaranteed to be genuine.

“We are very alive to the possibility that companies will just use offsetting as greenwashing,” said Hepburn. “Part of what this programme is about is to develop the monitoring, reporting and verification frameworks to ensure that removals are genuine.”

Enhanced rock weathering

Spreading basalt chips on fields will be trialled on arable and grazing land. Chemical reactions that degrade the rock lock CO2 into carbonate minerals within months. It is expected that up to 13 tonnes of CO2 per hectare could be locked up each year. In degraded soils, the rock chips can also help reverse acidification and replenish essential plant nutrients. “The joy is that if it does sequester CO2 and lead to enhanced agricultural productivity, then everybody’s laughing,” said Hepburn.

Biochar

The trial will be the most comprehensive biochar trial to date and will add 200 tonnes of the material to 12 hectares (29.7 acres) of arable fields and grasslands. The charcoal-like material is produced from wood or organic waste. About 10 tonnes of biochar per hectare can be added to crop fields, but 50 tonnes or more could be buried under grassland. Biochar increases the ability of soil to hold water and nutrients and can help prevent run-off of fertilisers and pesticides.

Perennial bioenergy crops

Coppiced willow and miscanthus grass can provide fuel for power stations and remove CO2 from the air if the exhaust gas is captured and stored underground. The trial will seek the best varieties and planting methods and assess how much carbon is also stored in the plants’ roots. Twenty hectares will be planted and current estimates are of 11-18 tonnes of CO2 being removed per hectare each year.

Peatlands

Today, damaged peatlands are the UK’s biggest source of CO2 emissions from the land and the trials aim to reverse this by blocking drainage and raising water levels. In lowland trials, former agricultural land will be converted into a “carbon farm” and in the upland trials peat will be restored via measures such as planting sphagnum moss. A restored peatland could absorb 10 tonnes of CO2/ha/year, as well as preventing the loss of about 30T of CO2/ha/year. Renewed peatland will also help wildlife, flood prevention and water quality.

Large-scale tree planting

“Trees represent the most cost-effective way of removing CO2 from the atmosphere, while also delivering benefits such as enhancing biodiversity and recreational and health improvements,” said Prof Ian Bateman, at the University of Exeter, who is leading these trials.

But he warned planting trees can have disastrous consequences, if they are planted on peat and release carbon, for example. The trials will test how to plant the right tree in the right place. The trees will be measured and also surveyed by drone and carbon buildup in the soils will be checked.

Up to 13T CO2e/ha/year could be stored, and Bateman said: “You can start now, you just need land and plants. There is huge potential to make an immediate difference towards the goal of net zero by 2050.”

Latest Stories

  • Jets take 3-0 series lead vs. Oilers with comeback OT win

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games

    Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri appealing 8-game suspension

    Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension that he was given after checking St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the head.

  • Phil the thrill: Mickelson makes history in winning PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.

  • Predators beat Hurricanes 4-3 in double OT to tie series at 2-2

    Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Phil Mickelson gifts ball to young fan after wild birdie chip-in Sunday at the PGA Championship

    A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • Rare Honus Wagner card sells for record $3.75 million, trails only Mike Trout in MLB cards

    The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.

  • ‘Extraordinarily insensitive’: Leafs GM Dubas rips Toronto Sun over Tavares cover

    The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • The Rush: The Lakers and Knicks drop their playoff openers and Lefty sets a record

    Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton outduel LeBron James and the Lakers, Trae Young spoils the Knicks’ return to the playoffs and Phil Mickelson sets a major record.

  • 8th-seeded Memphis beats No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dillon Brooks had 31 points and seven rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 112-109 Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies put the Western Conference top-seeded Jazz in an early hole. Game 2 of the series in Wednesday night. Brooks set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player making their NBA playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points scored by Marc Gasol against San Antonio on April 17, 2011. Ja Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports -30- John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Trae Young could be a Knicks killer and the villain the NBA needs

    Young should just lean into the villain role, full stop, not because it separates him from all of the polish we see from today’s players, but it also will give the Hawks a much-needed identity.

  • Nashville stays unbeaten, beats expansion Austin FC 1-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the first meeting between the teams. Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams. With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020. Leal’s goal began with Aníbal Godoy taking possession for Nashville at midfield and feeding Jhonder Cádiz up the right side. Cádiz curled a well-placed cross to Leal, whose volley was not cleanly struck but effective in beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review. Austin defender Jhohan Romaña left the game in the 34th minute because of a right leg injury. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Avalanche sweep Blues from playoffs; Bruins eliminate Caps

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round. The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves. BRUINS 3, CAPITALS 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored twice, David Pastrnak added a highlight-reel goal and Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as Boston eliminated Washington in five games in the first-round playoff series. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders. The only shot that beat Rask was Conor Sheary hammering home his own rebound 11 seconds into the third period. That ended an even-strength goal drought of 147:44, but wasn’t enough to rally the Capitals, who outshot the Bruins 41-19. Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime. PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3, 2 OT NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville beat Carolina to tie the first-round series 2-2. Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund. Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund each had two assists for Nashville. Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists. Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press